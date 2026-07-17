Overnight four-hour full closures scheduled on I-64 east for new flyover ramp and bridge construction

CHESAPEAKE — Beginning as early as July 18, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a series of overnight full directional closures, lasting approximately four hours each, on I-64 east in Chesapeake to support the installation of girders for the new flyover ramp and bridges being constructed over I-64 as part of the I-64/I-464 Interchange Exit 291 Ramp Improvements Project.

The eastbound closures on I-64 at the I-464 interchange are scheduled to be in place for four hours each between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the mornings of July 18, 20, 22 and 23. The backup date, if needed, is currently scheduled for July 24.

Signed detours will be in place during the closures, directing motorists traveling eastbound on I-64 to exit at I-464 north (exit 291A), take Military Highway (exit 2), turn left onto S. Military Highway, and continue to the I-64 east on-ramp (toward Suffolk).

Additionally, the ramp from I-464 north to I-64 east (exit 1) will be closed from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 8 a.m. on each scheduled closure night. Motorists traveling on I-464 north will follow the same signed detours to Military Highway (exit 2), turn left onto S. Military Highway, and continue to the I-64 east on-ramp (toward Suffolk).

Full closures of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Chesapeake Segment will also be implemented on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and the High Rise Bridge, and on I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) on each scheduled closure night from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.

Crews are also scheduled to implement single-lane closures on I-64 east, starting as early as 8 p.m., leading up to each of the full eastbound closures starting as early as 12:01 a.m.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.