Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs mourns the passing away of Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso

The MEC for Cogta in the EC Province Zolile Williams is shocked to learn about the sudden passing away of the Chairperson of the EC House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, today. The sad news came unexpectedly because the late Nkosi Gwadiso was in a jovial mood and recovering well from an injury of a broken leg. He also attended the commemorative event held at Qamata Great Place, the Kingdom of Ukumkani Dalimvula Matanzima. This event was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nkosi Gwadiso as the Chairperson of the House, highlighted his extensive leadership within South Africa’s traditional governance structures. His tenure is marked by a strong commitment to advocating for the rights, recognition, and development of Traditional and Khoisan leaders, while addressing the critical needs of their communities.

“As the head of the Khonjwayo Traditional Council (TC), he championed several community development initiatives, particularly in agriculture including maize production, household-based food gardens, resulting in poverty reduction, job creation, and long-term socio-economic growth. These initiatives reflect his strategic focus on sustainable development through partnership and community participation,” said MEC Williams.

He was a passionate advocate for social justice, took a stance against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), working to foster safer, more equitable communities. His leadership has extended to national platforms, including the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), where he is widely respected for his dedication to cultural preservation, collaborative governance, and social progress.

Nkosi Gwadiso is known for his visionary leadership style, firmly rooted in community consultation and belief that traditional leaders must actively engage with their people to fully understand and respond to their needs and aspirations. His inclusive approach will continue to inspire meaningful dialogue and impactful action on issues affecting rural and traditional communities across the Eastern Cape and beyond, said MEC Williams.

MEC Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Gwadiso family, Khonjwayo Traditional Council and the people of Ntsumgwane village in Ngqeleni. The details of the funeral will follow in due course.

Enquiries:

Mamnkeli Ngam

Cell: 071 685 798

Pheello Oliphant

Cell: 082 432 6433

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