Government on migration regarding humanitarian support to affected foreign nationals

Statement of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration regarding humanitarian support to affected foreign nationals

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has noted the concerns and representations made by the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign regarding the treatment of migrants and foreign nationals in South Africa, including calls for enhanced humanitarian support, protection of vulnerable persons, and greater clarity regarding repatriation processes.

Government welcomes constructive engagement with civil society organisations and reaffirms that migration management in South Africa will continue to be guided by the Constitution, the rule of law, international obligations, and the protection of human dignity. As reflected in engagements between government and civil society stakeholders, including representatives of Siyafana Sonke, government remains committed to addressing legitimate humanitarian concerns while simultaneously enforcing immigration laws in a lawful and orderly manner.

Government rejects vigilantism and xenophobia

The IMC reiterates its unequivocal rejection of all forms of xenophobia, intimidation, vigilantism, violence and unlawful actions directed at foreign nationals, regardless of their immigration status. Government has consistently maintained that the management of immigration, deportation and repatriation falls within the exclusive responsibility of the State and not private individuals or community groups. Those who engage in unlawful searches, harassment, intimidation, assault or forced displacement of any person will face the full consequences of the law.

At the same time, government recognises the legitimate concerns of South Africans regarding irregular migration and remains committed to addressing these concerns through the President's Five-Point Plan on Migration Management, which seeks to strengthen enforcement, secure borders, improve migration systems, close legislative gaps and enhance continental cooperation.

Humanitarian support to affected foreign nationals

Government wishes to assure the public and the international community that humanitarian considerations remain central to all migration-related interventions.

Through the Humanitarian Welfare and Social Sectors Workstream, government departments, provincial administrations, municipalities, health authorities and humanitarian partners have been coordinating assistance to vulnerable foreign nationals affected by recent tensions and displacement. These interventions have included:

Provision of healthcare services and medical screening at identified processing sites and temporary holding areas.

Access to food, water, sanitation and basic relief support for vulnerable individuals and families.

Child protection measures and support services for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Coordination with embassies, consulates, faith-based organisations, NGOs and international partners to facilitate humanitarian assistance where required.

Identification and referral of persons requiring emergency social support and protection services.

Government acknowledges concerns raised about displaced foreign nationals who have been sleeping in open spaces and other unsuitable conditions. However, it is important to recognise that South Africa has, in many instances, provided humanitarian and logistical support beyond what is ordinarily required under international repatriation arrangements, particularly where vulnerable individuals are involved or where receiving-country logistical arrangements are still being finalised.

Clarifying repatriation arrangements

The IMC is concerned by some misinformation regarding the repatriation process and wishes to clarify the respective responsibilities of South Africa and the countries whose nationals are seeking return.

Repatriation is fundamentally a voluntary process undertaken in cooperation with the country of origin and the affected individual. The primary responsibility for receiving, documenting and transporting citizens back to their home countries rests with the respective governments and their diplomatic missions. South Africa's role includes identity verification, immigration compliance processes, security screening and facilitating lawful departure.

In most cases, foreign embassies and consulates are directly involved in:

Confirming the nationality and identity of individuals.

Issuing travel documentation where required.

Coordinating transportation and reception arrangements.

Liaising with South African authorities on movement schedules and logistics.

Government therefore wishes to emphasise that delays in movement or departures may arise from a range of administrative and logistical processes involving multiple stakeholders, including the verification processes undertaken by the relevant diplomatic missions. Such delays should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment by South Africa to address humanitarian concerns.

Cooperation with countries of origin

Government appreciates the cooperation of several African countries that have worked closely with South African authorities to facilitate the orderly return of their nationals. Previous IMC updates have noted voluntary repatriation processes involving nationals from Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, while engagement with other countries has continued as circumstances require.

These processes are undertaken within a spirit of African solidarity and partnership, recognising that migration is a shared continental challenge that requires coordinated solutions rather than unilateral action. More fundamentally, our approach is guided by the reality that our country is founded on the ideals of Ubuntu and the founding document for our constitutional democracy – our Constitution.

Government's continuing commitment

The IMC assures all residents of South Africa that government remains fully committed to:

Protecting every person within the Republic from violence, intimidation and unlawful conduct.

Enforcing immigration laws consistently and fairly.

Working with foreign governments and diplomatic missions on orderly repatriation processes.

Providing humanitarian assistance where circumstances warrant intervention.

Promoting social cohesion, peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity.

Preventing the spread of misinformation that may inflame tensions or undermine public confidence.

The IMC will continue engaging with civil society organisations, including the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, faith-based organisations, business, labour and community structures as part of government's broader commitment to constructive dialogue and social cohesion.

Migration management and humanitarian protection are not mutually exclusive objectives. South Africa remains committed to pursuing both in a manner that is lawful, humane and consistent with our constitutional values.

Media Enquiries: Mava Scott – 083 391 2947 or William Baloyi – 083 390 7147

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