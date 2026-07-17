Joint statement by South African Police Service and South African National Defence Force on Operation Prosper

Joint media statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

1149 suspects arrested, 25 illegal firearms including 238 rounds of ammunition seized as operation prosper intensifies its nationwide crackdown on illegal mining and organised crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) continue to intensify joint, multi-disciplinary efforts to combat illegal mining, organised crime, and gang violence related criminal activities across the country through Operation PROSPER.

During the month of June 2026, intensified and intelligence-driven operations conducted across multiple provinces have resulted in the arrest of 1149 suspects for serious crimes and significant seizures of illegal mining equipment including various items.

These arrests reflect government’s unwavering determination to deal decisively with illicit mining activities and gang violence related crimes in the affected provinces, marking a significant progress in ensuring public safety and re-inforcing the authority of the state.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from illicit mining-related offences, murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, unlawful possession of gold-bearing material, contravention of the Immigration Act, to possession of suspected stolen property and various other serious offences

The multidisciplinary operations yielded significant arrests in the following specific crime categories during this period:

▪️ 5 for murder

▪️ 5 for attempted murder

▪️ 212 for drug-related offences

▪️ 12 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

▪️ 10 for illegal possession of ammunition

▪️ 269 for contravention of the Immigration Act

▪️ 13 for possession of suspected stolen property

▪️ 183 for illegal dealing in liquor



Items recovered and confiscated

Joint operational teams also recovered and confiscated the following items during operations conducted across the five provinces:

▪️ 25 illegal and unlicensed firearms including handguns, shotgun, homemade and replica firearms

▪️ 238 rounds of ammunition and 11 magazines

▪️ 95 dangerous weapons

▪️ 1 truck recovered

▪️ Gold-bearing material

▪️ Various quantities of drugs, including dagga, mandrax, heroin and CAT

Mining equipment seized on the same period:

▪️ 46 generators

▪️ 10 Heavy Duty Machinery

▪️ 324 Phendukas

▪️ 51 gas bottles

▪️ 7 Cutting torches

Recent major operational milestones achieved across provinces through Operation PROSPER



Illegal mining crackdowns:

Gauteng: The multidisciplinary teams conducted illegal mining raids in Gauteng, at the Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria resulted in the arrest of 217 suspects, followed by another intelligence-led operation in Randfontein where 121 suspects were arrested for illegal mining and mining equipment seized.

Furthermore, on 10 July 2026, 70 suspects were arrested in Mohlakeng, West Rand District. The integrated teams also impounded two motor vehicles, seized more than 20 generators, and confiscated over 100 bags of gold-bearing material.

Free State Province: In the Lejweleputswa District, SAPS and SANDF working together with private mining security conducted disruptive operations in Thabong (G-Hostel), demolishing several makeshift gold-bearing material contraptions, gravity separation tables, resulting in the arrest of four foreign nationals.

At the St Helena 08 Old Shaft, three foreign nationals were caught unlawfully digging for materials.

Through cordon and search operations 12.5 kilograms of suspected gold-bearing material was confiscated along with specialized processing equipment, including strainers, sieves, and digging tools.

At the Harmony Country Club, 27 suspects were apprehended for trespassing and possession of housebreaking implements, while 17.10 kilograms of stolen copper cable was successfully recovered.

North West: SAPS and SANDF worked with Home Affairs to execute sweeps in Bojanala 1, Bojanala 2 and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts, dismantling significant processing sites and recovering 25 bags of gold-bearing material, steel balls, a jack hammer, two generators, chains and illicit gambling machines.

A total of 19 suspects were arrested for violating the immigration Act while alcohol was confiscated for being illicitly traded.

Gang violence crackdowns in hotspots provinces : Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape

Western Cape: In the Western Cape alone, joint operations conducted across 17 high-crime precincts led to the arrest of 1 054 suspects for a variety of offences, including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug-related crimes, possession of dangerous weapons, illegal liquor trading and other criminal offences

Gauteng: In Westbury , on 09 July 2026, the SAPS and SANDF conducted an intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 21 and 26, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Johannesburg District. Two unlicensed 9 mm pistols, magazines and live ammunition were seized in separate incidents.

Eastern Cape: In the Nelson Mandela Bay District, the SAPS and SANDF executed 14 search warrants and conducted vehicle stop-and-searches, securing five key arrests:

The teams confiscated a Norinco pistol, a revolver with serial number filed off, two replica firearms, a blank gun, and 11 live rounds. Seized narcotics included cocaine/cat (104.34g), Tik (6.5g), Mandrax, and dagga.

During a targeted raid in Helenvale, teams further recovered a Norinco pistol, ammunition, and scales. Despite facing a rebellious crowd that forced a tactical withdrawal, officers successfully recovered an additional 5725 abandoned Stilpane tablets and syrup bottles were seized across the district.

Operation PROSPER members remain focused and heavily guided by ongoing intelligence to maximize impact and fulfil its intent to combat organised criminal networks and gang violence related crimes in hotspots provinces.

Enquiries:

Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi - SAPS Spokesperson

Cell: 071 462 5516

Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Mathebula: SANDF Staff Officer Operational Communication

Cell: 081 480 2017

#servicedeliveryza