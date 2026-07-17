Minister Dina Pule briefs media on plans to strengthen the social development sector and social grants review process, 21 Jul

Members of the media are invited to attend a media briefing by the newly appointed Minister of Social Development, Ms Dina Pule, who will outline her vision and priorities for strengthening South Africa's social development sector.

The Minister will provide an overview of the Department's strategic direction, including measures to improve service delivery, enhance governance and accountability, strengthen collaboration across the social development sector, and ensure that social assistance continues to reach eligible beneficiaries in an efficient, transparent and dignified manner.

The briefing will also address the implementation of the social grants review process. The Minister will reaffirm government's commitment to ensuring that social grants are administered fairly, in accordance with the Social Assistance Act, while safeguarding public resources through regular reviews that verify continued eligibility for social assistance.

Members of the media will have an opportunity to engage with the Minister during a question-and-answer session following the briefing.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 July 2026

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

Time: 14h00

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance with: Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345 or AndileTs@sassa.gov.za and Precious Mupenzi on 083 715 0034 or PreciousM@dsd.gov.za.

For enquiries contact: SASSA National Spokesperson, Mr Paseka Letsatsi on 082 883 9969/ PasekaL@sassa.gov.za or Department of Social Development Head of Communication, Ms Sandy Godlwana on 082 678 5634 / SandyG@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates