Minister Blade Nzimande kicks off official visit to the People’s Republic of China

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande, kicked off his official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Tuesday, 15 July, with a meeting with the Science and Technology Commission of the Shanghai Municipality and visits to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Minister Nzimande and the South African delegation received a warm welcome from the leadership of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.

During the formal engagement, the Commission provided the Minister with an overview of its various science, technology, and innovation projects and in particular its focus on high-tech parks and the development of tech- entrepreneurs.

The Minister used the opportunity to express his gratitude for the hospitality that was extended to him and the South African delegation.

He further highlighted some of South Africa’s key science, technology and innovation projects with the People’s Republic of China and expressed the DSTI’s intention to work closely with Chinese science policy and research bodies to help strengthen South Africa’s’ innovation ecosystem at provincial, district, and local level. The Minister also called for support for his department’s plan to roll out science and technology parks in South Africa’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Later the Minister visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, where he and the South African delegation were taken on an extensive tour of these two breathtaking science facilities.

Both museums receive thousands of visitors every day and provide a comprehensive programme of science, education and cultural activities which include a rich exhibition of rare scientific artefacts and interactive AI driven demonstrations on various scientific themes including astronomy, physics, quantum mechanics, and the history of science.

Minister Nzimande’s visit to the People’s Republic of China forms part of South Africa’s participation in the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meetings on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, which takes place from 14 to 20 July 2026 under the theme “AI Partnerships for a Brighter Future”.

The conference will focus on AI technologies, industrial applications, and global governance, and will include high-level policy dialogues, more than 140 thematic forums, technology exhibitions, innovation showcases, competitions and business networking events, with participation from more than 1,400 international guests.

The High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance will strengthen multilateral dialogue on AI safety, ethics, standards, regulation, capacity building, and equitable access to AI technologies. Minister Nzimande will also address several gatherings during his visit and also hold a high-level meeting his counterpart, Mr Yin Hejun, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology.

The meeting will reflect on existing science, technology and innovation cooperation between South Africa and China, and explore new areas for possible collaboration. The visit is expected to culminate with the signing of a multilateral agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO).

For the duration of his visit, the Minister’s delegation will include the South African Ambassador to China, the Director-General of South Africa’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and senior officials from the South African Consulate in China, South Africa’s Presidency, National Treasury, Departments of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

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