SASSA dismiss four Nebo officials for social grants fraud

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) confirms the dismissal o our officials from the Nebo Local Office in Sekhukhune following thei involvement in fraudulent activities amounting to R33 million in social grants.

An internal investigation uncovered that the officials manipulated the social grants system working with syndicates from outside. Disciplinary proceedings were instituted, and the sanction of dismissal was imposed. The officials appealed the sanction; however, the Appeals Committee upheld the dismissal, confirming the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to protect public resources.

SASSA maintains a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption. The Agency is committed to safeguarding the integrity of the social grant system and ensuring that funds reach the rightful beneficiaries who depend on them for survival.

"Fraudulent activities undermine the trust placed in SASSA and deprive vulnerable communities of much-needed support. We will continue to act decisively against any employee found guilty of misconduct," said the Regional Executive Manager, Ms. Mmapula Pheeha.

SASSA assures the public that measures are being strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future, including enhanced monitoring, stricter internal controls, and ongoing staff ethics training.

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