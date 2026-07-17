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IDAC briefs media on establishing the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge

Media briefing by the Office of the IDAC oversight judge on establishment progress and strategic direction

Retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga, the IDAC Oversight Judge, will brief the media on progress made in establishing the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge and outline its strategic direction following the formal soft launch by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi.

As head of this independent oversight institution, Judge Raulinga will provide an update on the establishment and operationalisation of the Office, its institutional framework, and the measures being implemented to ensure accessible, credible and effective oversight. He will outline how the Office will strengthen accountability, safeguard public confidence, and uphold the integrity of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption by exercising its dual mandate to receive and consider complaints relating to integrity, misconduct, maladministration and abuse of power from both members of the public and personnel within the Directorate.

Event details:
Date: Sunday, 19 July 2026
Time: 12h30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP and media enquiries

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance for seating and security purposes.

Media Enquiries:
Mr Tiyisela Max Mpuzana
Media Liaison Officer
Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge
Cell: 073 149 7657

#GovZAUpdates

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IDAC briefs media on establishing the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge

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