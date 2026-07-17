Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities briefs media on challenges impacting the initiation practice, 21 Jul

Media invitation to an urgent press conference by the CRL Rights Commission to address challenges impacting the initiation practice as well as the launch of an investigative mechanism

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) invites members of the media to an urgent press conference to address the persistent challenges about the deaths, amputations, violence, and other related incidents that continue to undermine the safety and dignity of initiates.

Undeniably, these challenges continue to raise concerns regarding the safety and protection of initiates. Also, the latest provincial and national statistics relating to these challenges will be shared during the briefing.

The Commission will, on this occasion, also announce the launch of an investigative mechanism aimed at identifying the root causes of these challenges and examining systemic shortcomings in the implementation and enforcement of the Customary Initiation Act, No. 2 of 2021. The outcome of these investigations will further enable various stakeholders with measures that will safeguard cultural rights while ensuring that traditional practices are conducted in accordance with the law, also demonstrating

accountability and a commitment to preserve the dignity and the lives of the initiates.

In addition, the Commission will outline the steps it intends to take against individuals allegedly implicated in various violations and criminal activities linked to initiation practices. This process by the Commission underscores its commitment to ensure

accountability, compliance and justice in the sector.

Details of the Press Conference:

Date: Tuesday, 21 July 2026

Time: 10h00 amVenue: CRL Rights Commission, 33 Hoofd Street, Braam Park, Forum IV, Braamfontein.

RSVP: Media representatives are requested to confirm by 20 July 2026.

Contact:

Mpiyakhe Mkholo - Tel: 011 358 9114 / 082 527 3859

Email: Mpiyakhem@crlcommission.org.za