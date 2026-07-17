Governor Abbott Reappoints Mack, Marino To Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Hasan Mack (“Mack”) and Deborah “Debbie” Gray Marino to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for terms set to expire on November 15, 2031. The commission oversees the agency that inspects, supervises, and regulates every phase of businesses related to alcoholic beverages, including manufacturing, selling, distributing and more.

Hasan Mack ("Mack") of Austin is an attorney at McCall, Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P. ("McCall"). He serves as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, and underwriter's counsel for state agencies, political subdivisions, and institutions of higher education advising such entities on federal and state securities laws relevant to their municipal security transactions. He has previously served on the Texas Bond Review Board and is currently a member of the State Bar of Texas, the National Association of Bond Lawyers, a Director for the Texas Lyceum and an Advisory Council Member for the Center on Municipal Markets at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin. In 2018, Governor Abbott appointed Mack to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, where he most recently served as Chairman of the Board of Regents. Mack received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctor from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, magna cum laude.

Deborah “Debbie” Gray Marino of San Antonio is the senior vice president of corporate relations at SWBC, where she leads national, state, and local engagement with nonprofit, trade, civic and other corporate industry organizations. She volunteers as an advisor to the Alamo Leadership Council, Women United of United Way of Bexar County, Early Matters, and greater: SATX. Marino received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Texas A&M University.