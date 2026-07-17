Governor Abbott Appoints Tirey To State Cemetery Committee

July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Andrea Tirey to the State Cemetery Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Committee works with the State Preservation Board to adopt rules to manage oversight of the Texas State Cemetery.

Andrea Tirey of Lubbock is the senior associate athletics director at Texas Tech University (TTU) and is a partner at Primitive, a marketing agency based in Lubbock. Additionally, she was formerly a legislative aide to the late Texas State Representative Buddy West. She is deeply engaged in the Lubbock community and holds board and advisory roles with several arts, education, and civic organizations, including Buddy Holly Hall, the Lubbock Symphony Guild, the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Community Advisory Board, and One Voice Home. Additionally, she is a member of the All-Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees, graduate of Leadership Texas, a women's leadership development program, and co-founder of Mahjong Monday, an annual charity event that raises funds for organizations supporting women and children in the Lubbock community. Tirey received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Arts in Higher Education from TTU.