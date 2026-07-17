FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Town of Appomattox Announces Voluntary Water Conservation Measures Voluntary Water Conservation Measures Now in EffectThe Town of Appomattox is asking all residential and commercial water customers to voluntarily reduce their water usage in accordance with guidance issued by the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority. Post Date: July 16, 2026 Due to ongoing drought conditions throughout the region, the Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority (CCUSA) has implemented Stage 1 voluntary water conservation measures under its established Drought Response and Contingency Plan. CCUSA provides the source water serving the Town of Appomattox’s water system. As a customer and regional partner, the Town is asking its residential and commercial water customers to cooperate with CCUSA’s guidance by voluntarily reducing indoor and outdoor water use. Since October 2025, Campbell County and much of the Roanoke River Basin have received approximately 40 to 60 percent less rainfall than normal. Declining streamflow in the Big Otter River has prompted these voluntary conservation measures. Taking action now can help preserve the regional water supply and reduce the likelihood that more restrictive measures will become necessary. These measures are voluntary and will not interrupt water service or affect water quality. How You Can Help

The Town appreciates the cooperation of its water customers as we work with CCUSA and our regional partners to protect the area’s water supply. Small changes in daily water use can make a meaningful difference during periods of drought. Additional water conservation information is available through CCUSA at www.ccusa-water.com