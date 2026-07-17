Crowned Skin by Darrell Spencer Launches Its First-Ever Body Wash Collection

Introducing Crowned Skin Cologne-Infused Body Wash, the first step in the new Crowned Skin Scentmaxxing ritual. Available July 17 on CrownedSkin.com & Amazon Crowned Skin's newest Body Wash and Eau de Parfum collection, paired with its viral cologne-infused Body Butter and Body Oil, creates a complete fragrance layering routine from the shower to the final spray. Available July 17 on CrownedSkin.com & Amazon Darrell Spencer, Founder and CEO of Crowned Skin by Darrell Spencer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOUR SIGNATURE SCENTS. ONE NEW SCENTMAXXING RITUALCrafted with naturally derived ingredients and unforgettable fragrance notes, the new Cologne-Infused Body Wash Collection is designed to maximize scent from the shower to the final cologne spray.Available today on CrownedSkin.com at 12PM ET and Amazon.com at 6PM ETProduct photo credit: Azeez AlayahCrowned Skin by Darrell Spencer is expanding its fragrance-first grooming lineup with the launch of its first-ever Cologne-Infused Body Wash Collection, introducing a new way to experience fragrance as part of an everyday grooming routine. Launching alongside the collection is Crowned Skin Scentmaxxing, the brand’s newest campaign introducing a fragrance-layering ritual built around the belief that smelling good starts in the shower. The new Crowned Skin Body Wash Collection launches today, exclusively on CrownedSkin.com at 12pm ET and on Amazon.com at 6pm ET.The body wash collection is available in five signature fragrances: King, Monarch, Empire, and Reign. The pH-balanced formula gently cleanses while helping keep skin hydrated and is formulated with nourishing sunflower and coconut oils, antioxidant-rich botanical ingredients and apple fruit extract. Sulfate-free, paraben-free and dye-free, the Body Wash is safe for sensitive skin and designed for daily use.Developed as the foundation of the Crowned Skin Scentmaxxing ritual, the Cologne-Infused Body Wash is designed to be the first step in a four-step fragrance routine that continues with the brand's Body Oil Cologne, Body Butter Cologne and Eau de Parfum. By layering fragrance throughout the grooming routine, Crowned Skin introduces a system to help consumers build their signature scent from shower to final spray.Inspired by Crowned Skin’s best-selling fragrance collection, each Body Wash delivers the brand’s signature scent experience in a new format, King features warm notes of Mandarin, Patchouli and Musk, while Monarch blends Lemon, Bergamot and Lavender into a bold fragrance profile. Empire combines Lemon, Mandarin and Mint with smoky woods, and Reign delivers a fresh blend of Amber and Citrus Fruits.Caption: Crowned Skin's newest Body Wash and Eau de Parfum collection, paired with its viral cologne-infused Body Butter and Body Oil, creates a complete fragrance layering routine from the shower to the final spray. Available July 17 on CrownedSkin.com & AmazonBuilding on the success of its signature cologne infused body butters, oils, and recent Eau de Parfum collections, Crowned Skin continues to expand its approach to fragrance with products designed to work together as a complete grooming system, With the launch of Crowned Skin Scentmaxxing, Darrell Spencer introduces the brand's next chapter, encouraging customers to make fragrance an intentional part of their daily routine from shower to final spray.Crowned Skin Cologne-Infused Body Wash is available now at CrownedSkin.com.CRITICAL PRAISE“How Darrell Spencer Is Making Men’s Grooming Regal With Crowned Skin” - Forbes Magazine“This smells amazing” - Daymond John, Shark Tank“I can smell it from over here.. I like Prince the most ” - Lori Greiner, Shark Tank"This is one of the most amazing things I have ever smelled. I want to run home and slather this on my husband,” - Tamron Hall“Crowned Skin is stepping into a new era this month with a relaunch that’s set to redefine what men’s grooming looks and feels like.” - Essence magazine“Brands like Crowned Skin are adapting their offerings… as stigma around men engaging in aesthetic self-care is dwindling, signaling a broader cultural transformation.” - Vogue BusinessAbout Crowned SkinThe Best-Smelling Man in the Room.At Crowned Skin we can talk that talk because our proud Millennial Founder, Darrell Spencer, is walking the walk. He is a man who manifests—virtually overnight, his dream of clean, best-in-class cologne formulations for men’s skincare has reached hundreds of thousands of devotees. Like butter, baby. Crowned Skin is #1 on the TikTok Store for men’s grooming and is a top seller on Amazon because the sumptuous, creamy body butters and lush scented oils are straight-up game-changing. They lure without luring and chase without chasing. One whiff of your glowing skin and you instantly have “the attractor factor.” You just can’t play the sidelines once you have a Crowned Skin product on. Crowned Skin offers proven skincare products for a wide spectrum of modern men across age, race and class. A smell-good kingdom for every kind of king. Agile, sharp and exploding across the industry, we’re a new kind of beauty company; by utilizing groundbreaking science and only the finest natural ingredients, Crowned Skin focuses on the needs of men--and the desires of those who desire them.

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