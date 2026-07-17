Voices of Veterans: Machinist Mate Robert Morton Shares His Story of Service in the U.S. Navy During World War II

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is proud to introduce the next installment of the series highlighting the VLB's Voices of Veterans Oral History Program. This week, we highlight the service of Machinist Mate Robert Morton, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Morton was born at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, in April 1926. He attended St. Henry’s Academy, a historic Catholic school in San Antonio, but enlisted in the military after 11th grade, before graduating. His father served during World War I. One of Morton’s brothers served in the U.S. Army, and his brother’s twin could not serve due to a leg injury sustained in a race car crash. When asked why he wanted to enlist, Morton said, “Well, we were in a war, and it looked like they needed help, so I went to help.”

It was 1943 when Morton enlisted, and he had been keeping a close eye on World War II as it unfolded. “I knew everything that was going on. I can remember exactly where I was when December the 7th happened,” he said. “I was visiting a guy by the name of Abbott […] I had ridden my bicycle up there, and I rode it back whenever they announced, about 1 o’clock, I guess […] we heard over the radio that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor. I listened to Franklin Roosevelt make the announcement the next morning about infamy and all of that, and we were in war. I was about 15. As soon as I was 17, I went and signed up.”

Morton went through boot camp at Camp Peary, Virginia, then underwent rigorous weapons training at Camp Endicott, Rhode Island, and completed harsh-weather construction training at Quoddy Village, Maine. As a part of the 119th Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees), he deployed overseas from California to New Guinea, where they built tanks to meet refueling needs, and Morton celebrated his 18th birthday.

He commented on how jarring it was to go from experiencing the cold of a Maine winter while training to working in the heat and jungles of the islands off the coast of Australia and the Philippines in the South Pacific. As he traveled to different islands, he helped address crucial infrastructure needs, including engineering, maintenance, and reconstruction. He referred to his copy of Time Out: A Pictorial History of the 119th Seabees while detailing his journey during service.

He was also a part of the reconstruction efforts in Manila after the Allied forces recovered the area, and crucial port facilities and supply bases had been devastated. He recalled that after leaving Manila, he was headed to another station when “somebody came out of the radio room yelling, ‘The war is over! The war is over!’” Morton knew he would be heading home soon.

To listen to Machinist Mate Robert Morton tell his story, click the button below:

Machinist Mate Robert Morton's Story

RELATED: Voices of Veterans: LCDR James Bernsen Shares His Story of Service in the U.S. Navy During the Iraq/Afghanistan War

RELATED: Voices of Veterans: Commander Chaplain Richmond E. Stoglin Shares His Story of Service in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

Veterans can email VoicesofVeterans@glo.texas.gov to tell their stories. Please note that the Veteran must be a resident of Texas at the time of their interview.

Voices of Veterans is a state agency's first Veteran oral history program. It records the stories of Texas Veterans through their time in service and after returning home from combat.

The VLB records interviews with Veterans over the phone or in person. Their interviews are then permanently archived in the Office of Veterans Records at the GLO, where they join the historical documents of other Texas heroes such as Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie, and William Barret Travis.

Veterans' interviews are also available to researchers, historians, genealogists, and the public. These precious records inspire future generations and remind us of our Veterans' sacrifices.

To listen to the over 500 archived stories of Veterans documented through the GLO's Voices of Veterans oral history program, click the button below:

Voices of Veterans

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Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., brings a lifetime of experience to the Texas General Land Office (GLO). In 2016, she became the first Republican elected to the Texas State Senate from Travis County and the first woman to represent Texas Senate District 24. She made history again in 2022, winning a statewide election to become our state’s first female Land Commissioner.