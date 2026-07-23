7Pandas Helps US Homeowners Add Measurable Home Value Through Affordable Lighting

7Pandas is helping US homeowners improve curb appeal, refresh living spaces, and add property value through affordable indoor and outdoor lighting.

Great lighting shouldn't be a luxury.” — Emily Scott

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7Pandas USA , an online lighting store offering indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures for homeowners across the United States, is highlighting lighting as one of the most practical ways to improve curb appeal, enhance home atmosphere, and refresh living spaces without a full renovation.First impressions sell homes, and few upgrades deliver a stronger first impression than lighting. A study published in the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics by researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington found that homes with high curb appeal sell for up to 7% more than comparable homes with less inviting exteriors, a premium that grows even larger in slower housing markets.Buyers agree that lighting is at the heart of that appeal. In the National Association of Home Builders' What Home Buyers Really Want survey, exterior lighting ranked as the single most-wanted outdoor feature, desired by roughly 87% of home buyers. And according to the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Landscape Professionals' Remodeling Impact Report: Outdoor Features, a professional landscape lighting project recovers an estimated 59% of its cost at resale and earns one of the highest homeowner "Joy Scores" of any outdoor upgrade.The message for homeowners is clear: whether preparing to sell or simply investing in their property, lighting is one of the most affordable ways to add real, measurable value.Responding to this demand, 7Pandas brings an exclusive and diverse range of indoor lighting and outdoor lighting at affordable prices, giving American homeowners a simple, budget-friendly path to a brighter, more beautiful, and more valuable home."Great lighting shouldn't be a luxury," said Emily Scott, Spokesperson and Creative Lead at 7Pandas. "A well-lit entryway or a warm, inviting living room changes how a home feels and how it's valued. Our collection makes that transformation affordable for every homeowner."With buyers rewarding homes that stand out from the street, 7Pandas makes it easier than ever for sellers, buyers, and renovators to let their homes shine inside and out.About 7Pandas7Pandas is a US-based retailer offering an exclusive range of indoor and outdoor lighting solutions at affordable prices. From statement chandeliers to landscape lighting, 7Pandas helps homeowners across America brighten their spaces, boost curb appeal, and add lasting value to their homes.Contact Us:Website: https://7pandas.com/ Phone Number: (623) 254-7244Email: support@7pandas.com

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