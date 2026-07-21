New Children's Book from J&Y Law Aims to Help Kids Cope When a Parent Is Injured

Different Is Still Us now available on Amazon

Different Is Still Us aims to help children cope with a parent’s injury and the changes it brings. Now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

I know firsthand what it's like to be a child watching a parent struggle, to feel scared and confused, and to wonder if things will ever feel normal again.” — Jason Javaheri, Esq.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&Y Law, an award-winning personal injury law firm based out of California, has released a new illustrated children's book titled Different Is Still Us, authored by firm co-founders Jason Javaheri, Esq. and Yosi Yahoudai, Esq. The book is intended to help children process the confusion that comes when a parent is seriously injured and how families can adapt to a new normal despite their circumstances.

Different Is Still Us tells the story of a young lion cub whose father is involved in a serious accident and can no longer play soccer with him. Together they find new ways to play, connect, and stay on the same team.

For Mr. Javaheri, this book was personal long before he became an attorney.

"My mother was chronically ill when I was growing up," said Javaheri. "I know firsthand what it's like to be a child watching a parent struggle, to feel scared and confused, and to wonder if things will ever feel normal again. There wasn't a book that spoke about that experience when I was young. We wanted to create one."

Co-author Mr. Yahoudai is a father himself and identifies with the concerns that a parent can feel when encountering difficult conversations with their children.

"At our firm, we meet so many families dealing with pain and loss," said Yahoudai. "I always put myself in their shoes because of my own children. This book was a way to give those families something to hold onto and hopefully navigate some of those tougher conversations."

J&Y Law has represented more than 10,000 clients over the years, including parents injured in car accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and falls, and other serious incidents. The firm has long recognized the impact that a serious injury has on the daily lives of the entire family, especially children.

"Kids don't understand medical terminology," said Javaheri. "They understand 'Dad doesn't play with me anymore, but here's why he still wants to.' That's the language this book speaks, and it's about coming up with creative solutions."

Different Is Still Us addresses topics including the sudden change in a parent's physical abilities, new medical equipment and caregivers entering the home, the child's grief and longing for how things used to be, and the family's resilience in finding a new normal.

Different Is Still Us is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. Members of the press interested in review copies, author interviews, or additional information may contact J&Y Law directly at www.jnylaw.com.

About J&Y Law

J&Y Law is an award-winning personal injury law firm founded by Jason Javaheri, Esq. and Yosi Yahoudai, Esq. The firm represents individuals and families who have been seriously injured due to the carelessness of others, including victims of car accidents, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, premises liability, and nursing home negligence. Over the course of their careers, Jason and Yosi have helped more than 10,000 families navigate some of the hardest moments of their lives.

To schedule a free consultation or to learn more about the firm, visit www.jnylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.