New Yaphank-BNL Long Island Rail Road Station

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) new Yaphank-BNL Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station. Relocated from its original site, the new station provides improved access to the Brookhaven National Laboratory and critical regional roadways like the William Floyd Parkway and the Long Island Expressway. Train Yaphank-BNL is the first new LIRR station opened on the island since the Elmont-UBS Station opened in 2021, and only the second new station in fifty years. Train service begins tomorrow, with the first trains departing Yaphank-BNL at 5:36 a.m. to Greenport and 8:02 a.m. to Ronkonkoma on Saturday, July 18.

“The LIRR is the lifeblood of Long Island, and through projects like the brand new Yaphank-BNL station, we are investing in it like never before,” Governor Hochul said. “By locating this new and improved station right next to major employers and critical regional connections, we are ready to move the entire east end towards a future of economic growth and opportunity.”

The new station is fully accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with ramp access to the platform. Other customer-focused improvements include a 50-car parking lot with an integrated bus loop for pickups and drop-offs, a plaza area featuring an information totem with train schedules and bike racks, and a Help Point intercom on the platform. The platform can accommodate two train cars, matching the length of trains that operate between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Relocating Yaphank station to be closer to the action was the right choice for a fast-growing community focused on the future. Now that it’s open, we can ramp up the feasibility study now underway that’s exploring new ways to improve and increase service on the Ronkonkoma branch.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “Customers on eastern Long Island are getting a modern, fully accessible station designed to better meet their needs today and into the future. Yaphank-BNL improves the customer experience with better amenities, stronger regional connections and the reliable service riders expect from the LIRR.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “Modern, accessible infrastructure is the key to strengthening the region’s transit network. We’re proving that we can deliver transformational upgrades like the new Yaphank station better, faster, and cheaper than ever — giving riders the reliable service they deserve.”

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “Every new station we open is an opportunity to make public transit more accessible for all our riders. Accessibility is at the heart of every new station we build, ensuring that every customer — regardless of ability — has access to safe and reliable public transportation which ensures access to independence from day one. Yaphank-BNL Station reflects that commitment and expands access to Long Island Rail Road service for generations of riders to come.”

Brookhaven Lab Director John Hill said, “This station creates a direct line to discovery. We are very excited to have it open. It improves access for scientific collaborators from around the world, students from across the region, and staff and visitors from Long Island and New York City. As we build the Electron-Ion Collider and carry out cutting-edge research, it will lead to benefits locally and beyond.”

LIA Acting President & CEO Stacey Sikes said, “Infrastructure investments deliver long-term economic returns, and the opening of the new, modernized Yaphank-BNL Station will create a ripple effect across our region. The LIA appreciates the commitment of Governor Hochul, the MTA, and Long Island Rail Road for advancing future upgrades to support growth and opportunity on the East End.”

The opening of the new Yaphank-BNL station comes as the MTA launches a study of potential infrastructure improvements to support more frequent and reliable service on the LIRR Main Line east of Ronkonkoma Station. This portion of the branch currently has only one track and is not electrified, requiring trains to operate using diesel power and run less frequently.

The study will assess opportunities to upgrade signals, communications and other infrastructure; add a second track along all or part of the branch between Ronkonkoma and Riverhead; and electrify a portion of the branch east of Ronkonkoma. Adding a second track would build on the LIRR’s Double Track Project between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma and allow more trains to operate in both directions. Electrification could support faster, more frequent service while reducing reliance on diesel locomotives.

As part of that work, the MTA will evaluate the supporting infrastructure required, including new power substations, and examine the costs and benefits of potential investments. The study is expected to be completed in early 2027, and its findings will help inform future conversations with the public about investment priorities across the LIRR system. This study is funded by the MTA's historic $68 billion 2025-2029 Capital Plan, which was fully funded by Governor Hochul and the legislature in the FY 2026 Enacted State Budget.

About LIRR Service to Yaphank

The Long Island Rail Road first began serving Yaphank in 1844 with the launch of service to Greenport. During World War II, the station played a vital role in supporting the war effort through its proximity to nearby Camp Upton.

The new station location offers greater potential for ridership growth due to nearby

employment centers, including an industrial park and Brookhaven National Laboratory, which is now included in the station’s official name.