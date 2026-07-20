Launch of International Patient Summary Registry provides snapshot of IPS implementations worldwide

A standardized, globally recognized set of essential health data designed to be easily shared across different healthcare systems and borders A global inventory maintained by the IPS Coordination Committee that tracks how countries, regions, and healthcare vendors are putting the IPS into practice.

IPSCC launches the IPS Implementation Registry, a searchable resource of global IPS implementations.

The registry is the result of many years of developing the IPS, working with standards bodies, vendors, clinicians and other stakeholders, promoting the promise of summary level cross-border care,” — John Donnelly

UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Patient Summary Coordinating Committee (IPSCC), a standing committee of the Joint Initiative Council for Global Health Informatics Standardization , is pleased to announce the launch of the IPS Implementation Registry . The Registry is a new resource critical to building awareness of International Patient Summary (IPS) initiatives globally, and to foster the knowledge-sharing and experience that will drive its adoption and implementation worldwide.The IPS is a standardized set of basic clinical data that includes the most important health and care-related facts required to ensure safe and secure healthcare. It provides health professionals the essential information they need to provide interoperable care in unexpected/unscheduled medical situations, such as when travelling, as well as for planned medical care.The Implementation RegistrySearchable by jurisdiction and by approach (e.g. patient- or provider-mediated), the Registry provides a list of implementations segmented by country and initiative. Each entry provides a link to a description of the initiative, enabling you to view implementations around the globe in detail. The Registry also provides contact names and emails for each entry, supporting collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the globe.Maintained by the IPS Coordination Committee (IPSCC) and informed by contributions from individuals, organizations, associations and international partners such as the Global Digital Health Partnership (GDHP), it captures the growing global adoption of the IPS and provides a living record of IPS implementation worldwide.Currently there are 34 entries, listed alphabetically, starting with Argentina’s provider-mediated implementation using the Latin American and Caribbean region International Patient Summary (IPS-LAC) to Vietnam’s Better Health Program implementation.A vendor registry, which will focus on industry products that have adopted the IPS specification within their patient care and documentation solutions, is also currently in development. “The registry is the result of many years of developing the IPS, working with standards bodies, vendors, clinicians and other stakeholders, presenting at conferences, participating in connectathons and promoting the promise of summary level cross-border care,” says John Donnelly, IPS Registry Team Lead. “It’s exciting to see projects spanning the globe virtually from A-Z, and we hope it serves as a useful resource for countries and organizations looking for a broad spectrum of implementation examples.”Submit your implementationStakeholders are invited to go through the process to submit their implementations to the Registry for consideration by the IPSCC.To submit an implementation and to view current submissions, visit the IPS Implementation Registry at: https://international-patient-summary.net/ips-implementation-registry/

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