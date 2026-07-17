Governor Shapiro Invests More Than $134 Million in 100 Community and Economic Development Projects across Southwestern Pennsylvania

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create jobs, and drive long-term growth across Pennsylvania. In addition to Southwest Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro announced nearly $445 million in total Commonwealth-wide investments supporting 356 projects through RACP. Governor Shapiro is laser-focused on making our economy more competitive – and as a result, Pennsylvania has the only growing economy in the Northeast and ranks third in the nation for job growth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing $134,436,640 in 100 projects across Southwest Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This investment reflects the Governor’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The investments are part of a broader statewide commitment of nearly $445 million supporting 356 projects across Pennsylvania aimed at creating jobs, improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and driving long-term economic growth in communities across the Commonwealth.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and deliver real results for our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through this round of RACP investments, my Administration is investing nearly $445 million in projects to revitalize communities, create more opportunity, and drive long-term growth. Pennsylvania is open for business, and we will continue working with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

Governor Shapiro has made it a priority to ensure government operates at the speed of business. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Shapiro Administration modernized and streamlined the RACP application process — launching an easier-to-use website, simplifying application requirements, and rolling out a new e-grants system to make the process faster and more accessible for applicants across the state.

In 2024, Governor Shapiro announced $600 million supporting over 400 projects across Pennsylvania through RACP. Including today’s announcement, since Governor Shapiro took office, more than $1.05 billion in RACP investments are supporting 767 projects statewide — helping move key development projects forward in local communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy and growing our workforce — and it’s working. Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive, attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth, and earning national recognition.

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants build on that progress and span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project was selected for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Allegheny County

Metropolitan Street Renovation: $1 million to renovate a Pittsburgh building with roof, windows, HVAC, elevator, and system upgrades plus parking and exterior repairs.

305 Wood St: $2 million to convert a vacant building into student housing with full interior rebuild, system upgrades, and ADA compliance improvements.

4350 Propco, LLC: $250,000 to support major renovation of a long-vacant facility including HVAC, elevators, envelope work, and tenant buildout.

Ridge Road Outdoor Training Space: $1 million to construct a two-story training structure with garage addition and hillside excavation for training terraces.

Advanced Gift Card Manufacturing Facility: $500,000 to modernize a manufacturing site with electrical upgrades, structural additions, and office space buildout.

Allegheny County Boyce Park Pool: $1 million to demolish and rebuild pool facilities with stormwater systems, resurfacing, fencing, and site improvements.

Allegheny County Sustainable Asphalt Plant: $5.8 million to build a low-carbon asphalt plant with major equipment installation and site development.

Allegheny Landing: $500,000 to restore riverfront park space with accessibility upgrades, native landscaping, and public amenities.

Allegheny Petroleum Expansion: $2 million to renovate manufacturing, lab, and warehouse space with upgraded production and fire systems.

Allegheny Police and Fire Academy: $1.1 million to upgrade electrical systems, install a new generator, and modernize emergency power infrastructure.

Allegheny Riverfront: $500,000 to redevelop industrial waterfront into public riverfront space with utilities, recreation areas, and landscaping.

Arts Landing and Public Realm: $8 million to build a major civic space with lawn, stage, playground, gardens, and public amenities.

Bedford Choice Linear Park: $500,000 to construct a community park with trails, recreation areas, and cultural interpretation features.

Big Tom’s Barbershop: $600,000 to renovate upper floors into commercial and mixed-use space with building upgrades.

Brickworks Building A: $5 million to construct a mixed-use residential development with two buildings and parking.

Bridgeville Pallets and Packaging: $750,000 to renovate a manufacturing facility with system upgrades and operational improvements.

Carnegie Music Hall: $750,000 to modernize a historic music hall with HVAC, stage, ADA, and safety upgrades.

Carrick Senior Apartments: $500,000 to demolish and construct a new senior housing building with community space.

Central Catholic Student Center: $350,000 to build a new student center replacing an outdated gymnasium.

Club One Center Adaptive Re-Use: $5 million to convert a fitness center into mixed-use residential, retail, biotech, and parking development.

CMU Robotics Innovation Ctr: $1.5 million to build a robotics and AI innovation center for research and startups.

Crafton Towers: $2 million to upgrade HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems in a residential building.

Develop North Versailles: $750,000 to construct infrastructure including roads, utilities, grading, and site preparation.

Duquesne University Health Sciences Bldg: $1 million to build a health sciences facility with labs, classrooms, and simulation spaces.

Emmaus Community Welcome Center: $900,000 to acquire and renovate a building into a community service center.

Frick Pittsburgh Clayton Restoration: $500,000 to restore a historic mansion exterior including masonry and structural preservation.

Giant Eagle OK Grocery Solar: $500,000 to install rooftop solar and replace roofing at a distribution facility.

Grant Street Office Conversion: $3 million to convert an office building into mixed-use residential and retail space.

Gulf Tower II: $4 million to redevelop a historic tower into mixed-use residential, retail, and hotel space.

Gulf Tower III: $3.5 million to add retail space and streetscape improvements as part of tower redevelopment.

Hellbender Pittsburgh AI Driven: $2.14 million to build out an AI-focused innovation facility.

Hill Top Villas: $800,000 to support site work for a senior housing development.

Kane McKeesport: $3 million to replace roofing and windows across a large facility.

Kelly Strayhorn Theater: $1.5 million to fully renovate a theater with systems upgrades and hospitality spaces.

Leetsdale Park ESFR Fire Main Extension: $1 million to install fire protection infrastructure including pumps and mains across park facilities.

Mainspring Energy: $3 million to support Mainspring Energy’s new manufacturing facility, expanding clean energy production and advanced manufacturing jobs in the region.

Market Square Modernization: $5 million will support demolition of existing cobblestone surfaces, installation of precast pavers, upgraded electrical and irrigation systems, construction of the Market Anchor pavilion, lighting infrastructure improvements, adjustable bollards, and resurfacing terrazzo areas within Market Square.

Mattress Factory: $300,000 will unify the Main and Admin Buildings into a fully accessible museum hub with a new entrance, elevator installation, expanded gallery and event space, and upgrades to HVAC, sprinklers, masonry, and roofing systems.

Mid-Atlantic Mothers Milk Bank: $1 million will renovate the medical arts building to restore full functionality through replacement of major building systems and upgrades needed for MAMMB operations.

MLK Center for Scientific Excellence: $500,000 will complete renovation and expansion of the Citizen Science Lab’s Hill District headquarters including demolition, site work, masonry, steel, roofing, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical upgrades.

N Charles St Affordable Homeownership: $500,000 will fund construction of six affordable homes as part of an infill housing development.

National Aviary Construction: $500,000 will construct a veterinary hospital to expand care, research, breeding, and conservation programs for birds across all life stages.

Negley Rotunda Restoration Phase: $500,000 will fully redesign and restore the Rotunda, modernizing systems, improving accessibility, and converting fixed seating into a flexible performance venue.

Neighborhood Academy Expansion: $400,000 will fit out the Innovation Wing including STEM spaces, library, classrooms, offices, and full mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and accessibility upgrades.

North Allegheny Aquatics Center: $1.25 million will renovate and expand the natatorium with a new diving well, upgraded systems, expanded seating, and additional locker room capacity.

PCHS Homewood Medical Complex: $350,000 will support core and shell construction, site improvements, utilities, and stormwater management for a new medical center.

Penn Hills Library: $1.5 million will construct an extension with event space, foyer, kitchen, and 250-seat performance area for community programming.

Personal Care Senior Housing: $500,000 will support either rehabilitation or demolition and reconstruction of a senior housing facility.

Pine Park Parking Lot Expansion: $752,120 will construct a 129-space parking lot with stormwater controls, paving, lighting, erosion management, and landscaping.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater: $500,000 will transform the theater into a fully accessible performance and training venue with new stage configuration and modern theater systems.

Pittsburgh Symphony Heinz Hall: $550,000 will modernize elevators, replace air handling equipment, upgrade carpeting, and renovate lounge and public spaces.

POWER House Pittsburgh: $500,000 will fund life safety and infrastructure upgrades including sprinkler systems, drainage improvements, new windows, roof repairs, and access improvements.

Pressley Ridge Renovation: $1 million will modernize and expand behavioral health facilities including classrooms, clinic space, offices, cafeteria reconstruction, and secure entrances.

Sheet Metal Local 12 Roof: $700,000 will replace the existing roof and add a parking lot at the training center including full roof system reconstruction.

Steel Valley Elementary School: $1 million will fund demolition, earthwork, and construction of a new elementary campus with improved circulation and modern learning spaces.

Tom Johnson Boys Academy: $750,000 will reconfigure classrooms and office space to create smaller learning environments and improved student support facilities.

Turner Dairy Cold Storage: $1.32 million will construct a cold storage warehouse and install automated palletizing systems with upgraded material handling infrastructure.

Union Hotel Redevelopment: $500,000 will restore three buildings into a mixed-use residential and commercial development with new housing, retail space, and courtyard amenities

Wilkinsburg Agriculture Hub: $2 million to support the Wilkinsburg Agriculture Hub, advancing workforce development and urban agriculture through a new community training and food production facility.

Zero Energy Mixed Use Rehab: $500,000 will fund construction including foundation micropiles, exterior structural work, insulation and siding, plumbing and sewer rough-ins, and replacement of sidewalks, parking areas, doors, windows, lighting, and finishes.

Armstrong County

ACMH Hospital Electrical Infrastructure: $1.25 million to complete Phase 3 of ACMH Hospital electrical infrastructure upgrades, including new switchgear, transformers, generators, and emergency power system improvements.

Beaver County

Aliquippa HS Stadium Complex: $500,000 will complete Phase II of the stadium revitalization, including a fieldhouse and academic/training center with assembly and indoor athletic space.

Beaver Career and Technology Center: $250,000 will fund roof replacement and expansion upgrades to the auto shop and technical training facilities.

Bet-Tech Industrial Park Warehouse: $750,000 will support construction of industrial infrastructure including access roads, utilities, and stormwater, water, sewer, electric, and gas systems.

Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls: $500,000 will fund building repairs including roof replacement, HVAC installation, electrical and internet upgrades, window restoration, and auditorium and ballroom renovations.

Center Police Station: $500,000 will renovate and modernize the police station including building upgrades, parking and driveways, stormwater systems, lighting, and landscaping.

Geneva College Old Main: $1.5 million will modernize Old Main with accessibility upgrades, elevator improvements, renovated offices, ADA bathrooms, classrooms, and auditorium enhancements.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products: 4 million to support construction of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ advanced switchgear manufacturing facility, expanding grid modernization and clean energy infrastructure production.

Bedford County

Bedford Technical Center Campus: $2 million to create capacity for new welding facilities through a 16,000 square foot addition and renovation of existing lab and classrooms.

Reducing Barriers to Workforce Housing: $1.38 million to complete site work and infrastructure for workforce housing lots, including installation of utilities, roadway construction, stormwater systems, grading, and erosion controls.

Blair County

Altoona Curve Baseball Field Renovation: $1.90 million to renovate the Altoona Curve baseball field, including excavation, new irrigation and drainage systems, and full replacement of the playing surface and sod.v

Butler County

Iron Mountain Geothermal: $1.25 million to expand Iron Mountain’s geothermal cooling system with additional pumping infrastructure, including new lake pumps, heat exchangers, and piping to improve data center efficiency and capacity.

Butler Dam Recreation & Site Improvements: $250,000 will support feasibility work, permitting, demolition of deteriorated structures, roadway paving, parking upgrades, and construction of an amphitheater, concession/restroom facilities, storage building, and surrounding trail network.

Butler Facility Modernization & Ballistics Lab: $1 million will fund roof replacement, construction of a ballistics testing laboratory, installation of a high-capacity kiln, energy efficiency upgrades, and expansion of parking and site capacity for workforce and operational needs.

Steamfitters Local 449 Chiller Training Facility: $2 million for the construction of a new training facility designed to equip workers with expertise to support chiller related projects.

Cambria County

Johnstown East Side Fire Station: $750,000 to convert a commercial building on Johnstown’s east side into a fully equipped fire station with apparatus bays, emergency vehicle storage, and firefighter living quarters.

Miracle League at Roxbury Park: $650,000 will construct an accessible baseball field with bleachers, concession stand, press box, fencing, parking, and stormwater management systems.

Women’s Help Center: $500,000 will convert an existing property into a community support and emergency shelter facility with interior renovations, HVAC and utility upgrades, and exterior improvements including lighting, signage, and landscaping.

Fayette County

Connellsville Commercial Revitalization: $2 million to support construction of a new mixed-use medical and commercial facility in Connellsville along Route 119 North, including an urgent care center, medical offices, and additional retail and office space.

Fulton County

Fulton County Medical Center LTC Facility: $750,000 to upgrade the Fulton County Medical Center long-term care facility with a modern HVAC system, including air handling units, heat pumps, and ventilation improvements.

Greene County

Carmichael Library and Community Center: $1 million will construct a mixed-use facility featuring a public library, indoor recreation center, and community kitchen, with full site work and interior buildout including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems.

West Greene Water Line Extension: $1.25 million to extend the West Greene water line to the Jackson Township Municipal Building, expanding potable water access and fire suppression capacity while supporting future economic development.

Huntingdon County

East Broad Top Railroad Rehabilitation: $1 million to support rehabilitation of the East Broad Top Railroad, including construction of a replica station for public use, restoration of the Saltillo Bridge, and site improvements such as landscaping and parking upgrades.

Indiana County

Downtown Indiana Redevelopment: $250,000 will support renovation work at 600 Philadelphia Street, focusing on exterior preservation including restoration of the brass façade, installation of protective storm windows over original bronze windows, and construction of an ADA-accessible entry and ramp to the lower level.

PGT Trucking Blairsville Training Center: $1 million to support construction of the PGT Trucking Blairsville Training Center, including a training and office facility, cargo securement building, and site utility and infrastructure improvements.

Lawrence County

AMG Titanium Expansion: $750,000 will support acquisition of vacant parcels and a 2-acre site, plus construction of a combined facility including executive office headquarters alongside a manufacturing plant, covering design, engineering, permitting, and general construction costs.

AMR Former International Metals: $1.5 million to renovate and modernize the former International Metals facility in Ellwood City, including major infrastructure upgrades, equipment modernization, and redevelopment for advanced materials and clean-energy recycling operations.

Washington County

Attollo Medical Development: $2 million to support construction and renovation of the Attollo Medical Institute at 1001 Corporate Drive, creating a new medical facility with updated clinical and patient care spaces.

Blueprints Community Welcome Center: $727,114 will fund demolition, site preparation, and construction of an expanded welcome center with offices, seating, kitchenette, restrooms, and improved programming space.

Lemoyne Center Expansion: $408,242 will add a new classroom, entryway, administrative offices, and restrooms to expand youth programming capacity and improve safety and access control.

WJC Lazear Hall: $1.25 million will convert Lazear Hall at Washington & Jefferson College into a modern nursing education facility.

Westmoreland County

5th Ave New Kensington Building: $750,000 will renovate a downtown New Kensington building with new offices, upgraded systems, improved restrooms, and façade improvements for future tenant use.

Arnold Palmer Legacy Experience: $1 million will restore Winnie’s Barn into a public event and education center honoring Arnold Palmer.

East Huntingdon Infrastructure Supply: $1 million will construct a modern asphalt plant including production equipment, labs, storage systems, and supporting site infrastructure.

Enhanced Supervision Facility: $500,000 will build a specialized residential facility for adjudicated female youth with enhanced supervision programming and tailored security design.

Ligonier Valley SD Athletic Facilities: $1 million to support installation of new turf and upgrades to athletic facilities at Ligonier Valley School District, improving the football field, field house, press box, and concession areas for school and community use.

New Kensington Manufacturing Park: $3.5 million will support major site redevelopment including demolition, grading, utility installation, road construction, and preparation for new industrial building pads.

Saint Vincent College Viewing Terrace: $500,000 will construct an outdoor terrace and observation deck for student, athlete, and visitor use at the Athletic and Convocation Center.

Sullivan Hall – Seton Hill University: $1.75 million will fund construction and renovation of Sullivan Hall, including structural work, utilities, roofing, interior buildout, and full building system upgrades.

WATT Fuel Cell Expansion: $1 million will expand manufacturing capacity with a new facility including clean rooms, upgraded HVAC and electrical systems, office space, and production equipment installation.

The 2026-27 budget, signed by Governor Shapiro earlier this week, builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including:

$125 million to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed. $3.75 million increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program.

increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. $20 million in continued funding for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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