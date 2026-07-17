Wilmington District BIM Program Manager named USACE CAD/BIM Professional of the Year

— Scott K. Surratt, BIM Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, has been named the 2026 USACE CAD/BIM Professional of the Year, recognizing his technical expertise, leadership and innovation in advancing engineering capabilities across the Corps. Presented through the USACE Engineering and Construction Community of Practice, the annual award recognizes individuals whose work advances computer-aided design and building information modeling while supporting the Corps' engineering and construction mission. Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander, said Surratt's selection reflects both his technical expertise and his commitment to excellence. "Scott's selection as the USACE CAD/BIM Professional of the Year reflects the technical expertise, professionalism and commitment to excellence he brings to our team every day," Morgan said. "This is a tremendous accomplishment and a well-deserved recognition. We are incredibly proud to have Scott representing the Wilmington District." For Surratt, however, the recognition belongs to more than one person. "I was truly blown away and humbled," Surratt said. "My immediate reaction was that this is a team recognition. I'm incredibly grateful to work alongside such a skilled group of professionals and outstanding leaders within the Wilmington District, South Atlantic Division and the CAD-BIM Community of Practice who have supported me every step of the way. It is a genuine privilege to serve in USACE, and I am deeply thankful for this honor." According to Tamara Murphy, chief of the Wilmington District Engineering Branch, Surratt's recognition reflects years of exceptional performance and his ability to manage multiple mission-critical enterprise systems while serving as one of the district's primary technical resources. "Scott's history of outstanding performance ratings for the last three consecutive years, coupled with his exceptional ability to concurrently manage multiple critical enterprise systems, made him a standout candidate," Murphy said. "He serves as the BIM Program Manager, CADD Revolving Fund Account Manager, and the ProjNet and ProjectWise administrator, acting as the central technical hub for the Engineering Branch at the Wilmington District." Among the accomplishments highlighted in Surratt's nomination was his leadership during the district's transition from Bentley software to Autodesk design platforms. Murphy said Surratt developed an innovative procedure for converting legacy MicroStation design files into Autodesk format while preserving critical functionality and data integrity. "This innovative process was so effective that it was adopted across the USACE enterprise," Murphy said. Surratt said supporting the transition has been one of the most rewarding challenges of his career. "I've particularly enjoyed two aspects of this effort: directly supporting our local district with their technical needs during the shift, and collaborating with the national CAD-BIM Community of Practice transition team to curate the Knowledge Management Portal," he said. "Curating that portal has allowed us to share vital CAD transition resources with users across all of USACE." In his day-to-day role, Surratt manages the digital design environments, collaborative platforms and software standards that engineers rely on to design and execute military and civil works projects. He also administers ProjectWise and ProjNet, resolves technical issues and provides CAD support across the district. "Ultimately, my job attempts to ensure our designers, project managers and external contractors can collaborate seamlessly without technical friction delaying the mission," Surratt said. Murphy said those efforts have had a lasting impact on project delivery. "His breakthrough file conversion procedure allows USACE to maintain continuous, functional records of historical projects without any loss of data," she said. "He also serves as the primary troubleshooting hub for more than five complex design systems, resolving critical issues that could otherwise cause mission-stopping delays." While Surratt's technical accomplishments earned him national recognition, Murphy said his greatest impact may be the one he has on those around him. "Scott is the cultural anchor of his section," Murphy said. "He cultivates robust relationships and camaraderie to sustain morale during periods of high operational tempo. He consistently prioritizes the career development of his peers, mentoring junior staff and leading training sessions while fostering a supportive environment for the entire team." Surratt credits much of his success to the people who have invested in his growth. "Personally, this recognition is an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful," he said. "To me, it reflects the outstanding mentorship and opportunities provided by our regional and headquarters CAD-BIM leadership, the Community of Practice and our Wilmington District leaders who have constantly guided my professional growth. I am truly blessed to work alongside such skilled teammates in our engineering section and across the Corps." Murphy said Surratt's recognition reflects not only his own accomplishments but also the caliber of professionals serving throughout the Wilmington District. "Scott's selection as the CAD/BIM Professional of the Year is a testament to the high caliber of talent within the Wilmington District," Murphy said. "It highlights that our professionals are not only technical experts in their fields but are also leaders, mentors and innovators who make an impact on a national scale within USACE."