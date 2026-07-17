Fort Hood Soldier's Warrior Games Success Highlights the Power of Adaptive Sports in Recovery

When Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti first learned about the Department of Defense Warrior Games, her response was immediate. "Sign me up." That simple statement marked the beginning of an incredible journey that would lead the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Soldier to stand atop the podium multiple times during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio. Salanoa-Tuioti earned four gold medals in the standing shot put, standing discus, one-minute indoor rowing and powerlifting. She also captured silver medals in the four-minute indoor rowing event and as a member of Team Army's sitting volleyball team. In addition, she added bronze medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter Track 6.0 events. Her medal count reflects far more than athletic achievement. It represents months of determination, resilience and recovery. A Soldier with 10 years of active-duty service, Salanoa-Tuioti has deployed to Afghanistan in 2019, Camp Atterbury in 2021, Poland in 2022 and Korea in 2024. She is currently assigned to the Fort Hood Soldier Recovery Unit while undergoing a Medical Evaluation Board following an injury sustained in August 2018. For nearly a year, adaptive sports through the Soldier Recovery Unit have become an essential part of her healing process. "I recommend that others sign up and compete in the warrior games, but it’s all about your recovery journey," said Salanoa-Tuioti. The Warrior Games bring together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from across the Department of Defense to compete in adaptive sports. More importantly, the annual competition demonstrates how athletics can help participants rebuild strength, confidence and purpose throughout their recovery journey. "My mentality going into the games was to have fun," said Salanoa-Tuioti. “Being able to see the other athletes with similar and even more severe physical disabilities was an inspiration.” The theme of the games was unity, so it didn’t matter what branch of service you were from everyone was cheering for each other and that was one of the things I enjoyed most, she added. Salanoa-Tuioti hopes to be invited back to the warrior games as a veteran and to the Invictus Games – the British army’s version of warrior games. The Soldier Recovery Unit provides wounded, ill and injured Soldiers with the medical care, rehabilitation and support needed to focus on healing while preparing either to return to duty or transition successfully to civilian life. Adaptive sports are a key component of recovery, improving physical fitness while fostering resilience, camaraderie and confidence. From her enthusiastic "sign me up" to standing on the podium with multiple medals around her neck, Salanoa-Tuioti's story embodies the Warrior Games' mission of recovery through adaptive sports. Her accomplishments serve as a testament not only to competitive excellence but also to the resilience of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers who continue to overcome challenges while inspiring others through their perseverance.