Ontario firearm amnesty extended, but prohibited firearm owners may still face criminal charges, warns Kruse Law

Federal extension following constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court of Canada does not provide blanket immunity for prohibited firearm owners.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The federal government's recent decision to extend Canada's firearm amnesty pending the outcome of a constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court of Canada challenge has created a dangerous misconception among many Ontario firearm owners, according to Kruse Law.

While many owners may believe the extension means they are fully protected from prosecution, the amnesty provides only limited legal protection and does not shield owners from numerous other criminal offences involving prohibited firearms.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced that the Criminal Code amnesty relating to prohibited assault-style firearms would remain in effect until 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada releases its decision in the constitutional challenge to the 2020 firearm prohibition. While the extension gives owners more time to comply, Kruse Law says it should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption from Canada's firearms laws.

Many firearm owners mistakenly assume that the extension means they may continue to possess, transport, or use prohibited firearms as they did before the 2020 prohibition. That assumption can have serious legal consequences.

The individual phase of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program remains available to eligible owners who choose to surrender prohibited firearms for compensation. However, participating in the program does not eliminate the risk of criminal liability for conduct that falls outside the narrow scope of the amnesty.

Five ways firearm owners can still face criminal charges

Ontario firearm owners should understand that the amnesty does not provide immunity for a range of firearm-related offences, including:

Unauthorized transportation. Moving a prohibited firearm from its authorized storage location without proper legal authorization may result in criminal charges. This includes transporting the firearm to another residence, another property you own, or anywhere else not specifically permitted under federal law.

Storage violations. Owners remain legally responsible for storing prohibited firearms in accordance with applicable federal regulations. Failure to comply with storage requirements can expose an owner to criminal prosecution regardless of the amnesty.

Classification confusion. The classification of certain firearms continues to create uncertainty. Some owners may mistakenly believe their firearm is unaffected by the prohibition, particularly where questions arise regarding variants or specific models. A misunderstanding of classification is not a defence to criminal charges.Obtaining legal advice about a firearm's classification before taking any action may help avoid costly mistakes.

Unauthorized transfers. Selling, gifting or otherwise transferring ownership of a prohibited firearm to another individual outside of the government's authorized processes may constitute serious criminal offences, including unauthorized transfer or firearms trafficking offences.

Using or discharging the firearm. The amnesty was never intended to authorize the continued recreational use of prohibited firearms. Using one at a shooting range or on private property may still result in criminal charges.

Adding to the uncertainty is the continuing jurisdictional disagreement in Ontario. The provincial government has previously indicated that the Ontario Provincial Police would not participate in the federal collection program, creating ongoing confusion about enforcement and compliance responsibilities.

"The extension has led some firearm owners to believe they no longer need to worry about criminal liability, but that's simply not the case," says Mike Kruse, founding partner of Kruse Law.

"The amnesty is limited in scope. It was never intended to provide blanket immunity from every firearm-related offence involving a prohibited firearm. Owners can still expose themselves to serious criminal charges through transportation, storage, unauthorized transfers or other actions that fall outside the amnesty. The safest approach is to fully understand your legal obligations before doing anything with a prohibited firearm."

About Kruse Law

Kruse Law is a leading Ontario criminal defence firm founded by former Crown prosecutor Mike Kruse. With offices across Ontario, the firm has decades of experience defending clients facing serious criminal charges, including firearms and weapons offences.

Given the complexity of Canada's evolving firearms legislation and the potentially severe consequences of non-compliance, Kruse Law is offering free, confidential consultations to help Ontario firearm owners understand their legal obligations while the federal amnesty remains in effect.

For more information or to speak with a criminal defence lawyer, contact Kruse Law at 1-800-699-0806.

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