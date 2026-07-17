Bergenfield Dental Expands IV Conscious Sedation Services for Patients Who Have a Fear of Dentistry

Safe, Comfortable IV Dental Sedation Safe, Comfortable IV Dental Sedation Safe, Comfortable IV Dental Sedation

Safe, Comfortable Dental Sedation

Bergenfield Dental -- Creating Beautiful Smiles....” — Dr. Ehab Shahid

BERGENFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergenfield Dental Expands Access to Comfortable Dentistry with Advanced IV Conscious SedationDr. Ehab Shahid helps patients overcome dental anxiety through personalized IV conscious sedation, making comprehensive dental care more comfortable and accessible.Bergenfield Dental today announced the continued expansion of its IV Conscious Sedation services, providing patients throughout Bergen County and neighboring communities with an advanced option for managing dental anxiety while receiving comprehensive dental care. Led by Dr. Ehab Shahid, the practice offers individualized sedation solutions designed to help eligible patients complete needed treatment comfortably in a carefully monitored clinical environment.Dental anxiety affects millions of Americans and remains one of the leading reasons people postpone or avoid routine dental visits. While fear of treatment is common, delaying preventive care or restorative procedures can allow minor dental problems to progress into more complex conditions requiring extensive treatment. Bergenfield Dental believes that reducing anxiety and improving patient comfort are essential steps toward helping individuals maintain lifelong oral health.IV Conscious Sedation is designed to help qualifying patients remain deeply relaxed throughout treatment while continuing to breathe independently and respond appropriately to verbal instructions when needed. Because the level of sedation can be adjusted throughout the appointment, it offers flexibility for procedures of varying length and complexity. Many patients later report remembering little about their treatment, making the overall experience significantly less stressful than anticipated.“Our goal is to make dental care accessible for patients who have delayed treatment because of fear or anxiety,” said Dr. Ehab Shahid. “When patients feel safe, informed, and comfortable, they are much more likely to receive the care they need to protect both their oral health and their overall well-being.”IV Conscious Sedation may be considered for patients undergoing dental implant surgery, multiple tooth extractions, bone grafting, periodontal procedures, full-mouth rehabilitation, or other treatments that may require extended appointments. It may also be appropriate for patients with severe dental anxiety, a pronounced gag reflex, difficulty becoming comfortably numb with local anesthesia alone, or physical conditions that make prolonged dental treatment challenging.Before recommending IV Conscious Sedation, Bergenfield Dental performs a comprehensive consultation that includes a review of the patient’s medical history, medications, current health status, and treatment objectives. This evaluation helps determine whether IV sedation is an appropriate option and allows the dental team to develop an individualized treatment plan based on each patient’s needs.Throughout every procedure, patients are continuously monitored while the dental team follows established clinical protocols designed to support patient safety and comfort. Detailed pre-operative instructions are reviewed before treatment, and patients receive comprehensive post-operative guidance before returning home with a responsible adult.In addition to improving comfort, IV Conscious Sedation may allow multiple dental procedures to be completed during a single appointment when clinically appropriate. For many patients, this can reduce the total number of office visits needed to complete treatment, minimize time away from work or family responsibilities, and make comprehensive care more convenient without compromising individualized attention.Bergenfield Dental complements its sedation services with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies that support comprehensive patient care. The practice utilizes digital imaging, three-dimensional cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), digital treatment planning, and modern restorative techniques to help improve clinical precision and patient communication. These technologies allow Dr. Shahid and his team to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s oral health needs, treatment goals, and long-term expectations.The practice provides a full range of dental services, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, periodontal care, oral surgery, and smile rehabilitation. By combining comprehensive services with IV Conscious Sedation, Bergenfield Dental seeks to make advanced dental treatment more accessible for patients who may have previously postponed care because of fear or anxiety.Education is another important part of the patient experience at Bergenfield Dental. Every consultation includes time to discuss treatment options, expected outcomes, and preventive strategies so patients can make informed decisions about their oral health. The practice believes that open communication and personalized care help build trust while encouraging patients to maintain regular dental visits and preventive care.“Many of our patients tell us they wish they had discovered sedation dentistry years earlier,” Dr. Shahid added. “Seeing someone who has avoided dental treatment for a long time finally receive the care they need—and leave our office smiling with renewed confidence—is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. Our mission is not simply to restore teeth; it is to help patients restore their health, confidence, and quality of life.”Although IV Conscious Sedation offers significant benefits for many individuals, it is not appropriate for every patient or every procedure. Bergenfield Dental emphasizes careful patient evaluation, individualized treatment planning, and informed discussions regarding available treatment options. Every recommendation is based on the patient’s medical history, oral health condition, and overall treatment objectives.The practice encourages individuals who experience dental anxiety or have delayed treatment because of fear to schedule a consultation and learn more about available options. Even patients who have avoided dental care for many years often discover that today’s technology, combined with modern sedation techniques and compassionate care, can create a much more comfortable experience than they expected.Patients interested in learning more about IV Conscious Sedation, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, or comprehensive restorative treatment may schedule a consultation by contacting Bergenfield Dental directly.Watch Bergenfield Dental’s IV Conscious Sedation video:About Bergenfield DentalBergenfield Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located at 29 West Church Street, Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621. Led by Dr. Ehab Shahid, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, periodontal, and sedation dentistry using

Bergenfield Dental Sedation

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