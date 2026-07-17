Shufti Launches AI Suite to Remove Friction from How Teams Build, Run, and Connect Identity Verification

Shufti AI suite helps to build custom KYC journeys, query compliance data instantly, and run live verification checks directly inside AI agents.

The Shufti AI Suite reduces team’s manual workload, thus increasing productivity whether a team is designing a verification journey, asking questions of its data, or running checks from the agents.” — Farryam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification provider, has launched its AI Suite, giving teams a faster way to build, run, and integrate their entire identity verification workflow while removing the dependencies that usually slow it down. The Shufti AI Suite brings together three major tools: the AI Journey Builder, Copilot, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, and is available now to every existing Shufti customer.

With the Shufti AI Suite, a team can describe the verification journey it needs in plain language for a specific region and the applicable regulations, and receive a ready-made journey for its users.

It can ask its own verification data a question inside the back office, from an audit trail to why an applicant was rejected, and get an answer without waiting on another team. And it can run and explain a live check from inside Claude or ChatGPT. Work that used to need developers, tickets, and custom builds now starts with a sentence in minutes.

The launch changes the way teams used to work. Until now, setting up a verification flow has meant building it in code, pulling reports from an engineering or product team, and wiring the API into each workflow manually. The Shufti AI Suite streamlines that effort, delivering it in simple language and into the tools teams already use.

One Suite, Three Ways to Remove Verification Friction:

Shufti AI Suite combines AI Journey Builder, Copilot, and MCP to build, analyze, and run verification with less friction.

-AI Journey Builder:

Teams create a verification journey by describing it instead of building it. It will give users a ready-to-go journey, cutting development work and the friction that comes with it.

Tell it: 'Build a low-friction onboarding flow for Canadian users under 25, but trigger strict KYC if their address matches a high-risk zone, and trigger manual review if the user matches any sanction list.’

-Copilot:

A conversational AI analyst embedded directly into the back office, enabling instant access to deeper data insights. Instead of writing complex database queries or relying on data science teams, users can interact dynamically with their identity verification history to uncover insights, analyze trends, and make informed decisions faster.

Ask: 'Analyze the last 500 rejections in Germany. Are there patterns of synthetic identity fraud, or are document capture issues causing verification failures?’

-MCP integration:

Shufti's identity verification, KYB, and AML tools run inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other MCP-capable agents.

Empower autonomous AI customer service agents to securely verify a user's identity mid- conversation before granting access to sensitive account details.

"Teams should get the speed of AI without giving up control of their verification," said Farryam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti. "The Shufti AI Suite reduces the team’s manual workload, thus increasing productivity whether a team is designing a verification journey, asking questions of its own data, or running checks from the agents it already uses. Every check still runs through Shufti's verified identity infrastructure."

The suite assists teams at various fronts. Copilot and the AI Journey Builder live inside the Shufti back office, the same place where teams already manage verification, so there is nothing to install. The MCP connects to the AI agent that a team already runs, such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor.

A team can connect without API keys and stay in read-only knowledge mode, or connect with its Shufti back-office keys to run live checks. Keys are held in memory for the session and never stored, and every verification runs against the real Shufti API, so results are live. A remote endpoint serves browser-based agents, and a local mode serves desktop and IDE clients.

The Shufti AI Suite is now available to businesses of all sizes, from fast-growing startups to global enterprises. Organizations can explore the suite or connect with the Shufti team to learn how AI can simplify and enhance their identity verification workflows.

About Shufti

Shufti is an AI-powered identity verification and compliance company. Across 240+ countries and territories, Shufti processes 10,000+ active document types in 150+ languages. Its products include document verification, facial biometrics and liveness, KYC, KYB, AML screening, eIDV, and video KYC. Shufti is the first IDV solution in Europe to achieve liveness iBeta Level 3 Conformance to ISO/IEC 30107-3, and the company is certified under PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001:2022, GDPR, and CCPA.

SOURCE SHUFTI

Shufti Becomes the First European Company to Achieve iBeta PAD Level 3 Conformance

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