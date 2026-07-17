City of Tipton Adopts OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to Scale Permitting Operations

TIPTON, IN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Tipton, Indiana has selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to modernize its newly established planning department and create a scalable, unified permitting infrastructure. The platform will support building permits, planning and zoning, code enforcement, and public works permits, eventually expanding to utilities as the community grows.Tipton is a community of approximately 5,300 residents located about 40 miles north of Indianapolis, with a lot of development activity. As the county seat of Tipton County, the City recognized a strategic window last year when it officially established its planning department. Mayor Kegan Schmicker, who brings an information technology background to the office, seized the moment to implement modern systems from the start.Today, Tipton's permitting is entirely manual and paper-based: residents must visit City Hall in person to submit applications on paper. Departments operate in silos, specifically planning, utilities, fire, and code enforcement, without a systematic way to communicate across teams. Internal coordination relies on individual staff remembering to loop in stakeholders, causing missed requirements and delays. There is not a centralized record of permits, no easy way to track status, and no digital documentation of inspections. Applicants cannot see where their permit stands without calling City Hall."As we continue building out our new planning department, we want to ensure residents and businesses have a smoother, more efficient experience when working with the City,” said Mayor Kegan Schmicker, City of Tipton, Indiana. “OpenGov gives us a modern planning and zoning solution that will improve internal workflows while also providing a platform that can grow with our community."OpenGov's configurability and unlimited-user model will address Tipton's core need: a system that grows with the community. The City will implement automated, cross-departmental routing to ensure utilities, fire, planning, and other teams are consistently looped in, eliminating missed steps and miscommunication. Residents and contractors will gain 24/7 online access to submit applications, track status in real time, and pay fees digitally. Field staff will have mobile inspection workflows with photo capture and searchable records. Every action, inspection, and communication will be logged and fully searchable by property and applicant, creating a complete audit trail. This partnership positions Tipton to add utilities, business licensing, and other modules over time without platform replacement."Implementing OpenGov marks a significant step forward for the City of Tipton's building and permitting operations. This platform will streamline our workflows, improve communication with contractors and residents, and provide greater transparency throughout the permitting process,” said Tim Bradford, Building Commissioner, City of Tipton, Indiana. “By modernizing how we manage applications, reviews, and inspections, we will be able to deliver faster service, maintain consistent standards, and provide a more professional experience for everyone doing business in our community."The decision was reinforced by peer conversations with neighboring OpenGov users, Madison and Franklin, Indiana, who validated OpenGov's approach to permitting and growth-ready operations.

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