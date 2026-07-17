The Curl Academy Celebrates One Year of Advancing Textured Hair Education Around the World

Stylist dries hair of super curly client

One year after launch, The Curl Academy celebrates students across North America & a growing Curl Community spanning Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East

In school, I received little to no education on cutting or styling textured hair. I took The Curl Academy right after graduating from hair school, and it completely changed how I approach curly hair.” — Olivia B, Ontario Stylist & Curl Academy Graduate

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after launching its mission to make high-quality textured hair education accessible to everyone, The Curl Academy is celebrating a milestone that extends far beyond its home base in Toronto: a growing global community of hairstylists, salon owners, and curl enthusiasts committed to elevating textured hair education and representation.Founded by the co-founders of The Curl Ambassadors , a salon brand specializing exclusively in textured hair for nearly two decades, The Curl Academy addresses a long-standing gap in traditional cosmetology education. Today, the online platform has enrolled students from across Canada and multiple states throughout the United States. Beyond North American course enrollments, the Academy's growing Curl Community has attracted members from around the world, including Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, Kuwait, and beyond."When we launched The Curl Academy, our goal was simple: to expand access to textured hair education to anyone, anywhere," said Betty DiSalvo, Salon Owner and Co-Founder of The Curl Ambassadors and The Curl Academy. "Seeing our community grow across countries, cultures, and time zones has been incredibly rewarding and continues to reinforce that the need for textured hair education is truly global."Building a Global Curl CommunityDesigned as a flexible, self-paced online education platform, The Curl Academy teaches hairstylists practical, salon-tested techniques for cutting, styling, and caring for textured hair in its natural state. Its signature method is uniquely designed to provide one consistent, proven approach to work across all textured hair types—wavy, curly, and super curly.Built on nearly 20 years of hands-on salon experience, the Academy's 10-stage cutting framework provides a repeatable, easy-to-learn system stylists can confidently apply behind the chair. Through online education, affiliate opportunities, and community engagement, The Curl Academy has created a space where professionals and curl enthusiasts can learn, connect, and advocate for better textured hair education worldwide.Meeting a Growing NeedThe first anniversary of The Curl Academy comes at a pivotal time for the beauty industry, as governments and institutions increasingly recognize the need for improved textured hair education and representation. Recent legislative changes requiring textured hair education in some jurisdictions, alongside broader initiatives promoting inclusion and representation, reflect a growing awareness of a problem that textured hair specialists have understood for years: traditional beauty education has not adequately prepared many stylists to serve clients with textured hair.The Curl Academy continues to help bridge that gap by providing accessible, practical education to both current professionals and the next generation of hairstylists."I took The Curl Academy right after graduating from hair school, and it completely changed how I approach curly hair. In school, I received little to no education on cutting or styling textured hair - I learned things now that I had never been taught like how much more water curly hair needs when we were previously told it was just all about the products. Learning through The Curl Academy gave me more confidence to guide and help my curly-haired clients." — Olivia B., Ontario Stylist and Curl Academy GraduateExpanding Support Beyond the CourseAs The Curl Academy enters its second year, the platform is expanding beyond online coursework to provide even more hands-on support for stylists and salon teams.For salons that purchase multiple course bundles for their stylists, The Curl Academy now offers virtual salon sessions or in-person training workshops as a follow-up to the online curriculum. These sessions allow teams to deepen their learning, ask questions, and practice techniques together with guidance from experienced curl educators.The Academy has also introduced one-on-one coaching sessions with its Education Ambassadors, giving course participants personalized support as they apply what they are learning behind the chair."Not every stylist can travel across the country for advanced education, and they shouldn't have to," said Caroline Muir. "The Curl Academy brings salon-tested textured hair education directly to them, wherever they live. Our follow-up coaching and customized workshop training then helps stylists confidently serve clients and continue growing professionally."Enroll TodayHairstylists and curl enthusiasts can learn more at www.curlacademy.com . Stay connected via Instagram and Facebook at @the.curl.academy, and TikTok at @thecurlacademy.

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