Veteran Data Center Professional Launches Industry Publication, Sets a New Standard for AI-Powered Industry News

Data Center Digest

The Data Center Digest delivers continuously updated news, an interactive US data center market map, and a live federal and state legislation tracker.

MILFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Digest (datacenterdigest.net) is an independent, continuously updated AI-powered news publication covering data center infrastructure, power, cooling, resource consumption, and legislation. Founded and published by a veteran data center practitioner with more than two decades of hands-on industry experience, the publication delivers coverage with a depth, specificity, and analysis that no existing general-purpose or trade outlet currently provides.

The Digest uses AI to continuously monitor, aggregate, and summarize industry news from dozens of sources across eight structured topic categories, publishing stories multiple times daily via a fully automated pipeline. An optional email subscription is available at no cost. Subscribers receive three weekly email editions: the Weekend Update every Monday at 7am ET covering the prior weekend's stories, the Week in Review every Friday at 2pm ET covering the week's most important developments, and a dedicated legislative digest delivered every Monday at 8am ET which provides a structured summary of federal and state data center legislation activity from the prior week.

What distinguishes the Digest from other news sites is a sophisticated AI aggregation and analysis layer. The system is built and configured by someone who has spent a career designing, building, and operating data centers and IT infrastructure. That domain expertise is embedded in how the system is structured, what it monitors, and how it frames what it finds.

Beyond news aggregation, the Digest offers two tools that do not exist elsewhere in the trade press. The interactive US data center map at datacenterdigest.net/map shows capacity by market, power and water availability, and grid constraints, along with dedicated layers covering active bills and moratoriums across the country. The legislation tracker at datacenterdigest.net/legislation provides a continuously updated database of federal and state data center legislation, currently tracking more than a dozen active federal bills alongside state-level activity across more than 25 states.

The Data Center Digest launched in late May 2026 at a moment when the data center industry has become front-page national news. Power grid strain, water rights disputes, community opposition, multi-hundred-billion-dollar capital investments, and geopolitical competition over AI compute have made infrastructure a mainstream story. The publication covers all of these threads from the perspective of a practitioner who understands the engineering, economics, and policy dimensions simultaneously.

The Data Center Digest is an independent publication founded and operated by Eric Lakin, a data center professional with more than two decades of hands-on experience in the design, construction, operations, and strategic planning of large-scale data center infrastructure. The publication is not affiliated with any university, employer, vendor, or industry organization. Eric currently serves as Director of Data Centers at the University of Michigan in his professional capacity, a role that informs his expertise but has no affiliation with this publication.

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