EUROWATCH OC Celebrates 10 Years in Luxury Watches and Two Years at Its Newport Beach Showroom

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUROWATCH OC, the independent luxury watch boutique on Newport Beach’s Lido Peninsula, is marking a double milestone — a decade in the luxury watch business and two years at its showroom at 3388 Via Lido Ave. What started in 2015 as a passion project by founder Raj Pranav has grown into one of Orange County’s most trusted names in pre-owned luxury watches — backed by over 300 five-star Google reviews from collectors across Southern California and beyond.From its Lido Peninsula showroom, which opened in July 2024, EUROWATCH OC offers a carefully curated inventory of certified pre-owned watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, IWC, Panerai, Vacheron Constantin, Hublot, Tudor, and Richard Mille. Operating independently of manufacturer networks gives the boutique a distinct advantage — clients can walk in and find hard-to-source references like the Rolex Daytona, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, or Patek Philippe Nautilus without navigating multi-year waitlists."Ten years in this business teaches you that collectors want two things — authenticity and a straight answer," said Raj Pranav, founder of EUROWATCH OC. "When we opened the Lido Peninsula showroom two years ago, we finally had a space that matched the experience we wanted to give. No corporate scripts, no pressure. Just honest conversations about incredible timepieces. A decade and 300-plus five-star reviews later, I think we got it right."Beyond retail, EUROWATCH OC runs one of Orange County’s most active buy-and-trade programs. Collectors looking to upgrade, sell a single piece, or liquidate an entire private collection receive same-day expert valuations and immediate payment — no shipping your watch off and waiting for an offer. Everything happens face to face, in the shop.For buyers chasing a specific reference that is not currently in inventory, the boutique’s sourcing concierge taps into a global network of trusted dealers and private collectors to track it down. Whether it is a discontinued Rolex reference, an allocation-restricted Patek Philippe, or a limited-run Richard Mille, the team handles authentication, negotiation, and logistics from start to finish.Every watch that passes through EUROWATCH OC undergoes rigorous multi-point authentication — movement, dial, case, serial numbers, and documentation are all verified before a timepiece enters the collection or goes to a client. That process is non-negotiable, and it is a big part of why collectors from Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Beverly Hills, and across Orange County keep coming back.For clients outside of Southern California, EUROWATCH OC offers virtual consultations, detailed photography and video of specific watches, and fully insured FedEx Express shipping nationwide.To browse current inventory, request a valuation, or inquire about sourcing a specific watch, visit https://eurowatchoc.com or reach out directly.Email: raj@eurowatchoc.comPhone: 949-994-0114Address: 3388 Via Lido Ave, Newport Beach, California 92663About EUROWATCH OCEUROWATCH OC is an independent luxury watch boutique on the Lido Peninsula in Newport Beach, California. Founded in 2015 by Raj Pranav, the company has spent a decade specializing in buying, selling, trading, and sourcing certified pre-owned luxury watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Cartier, Omega, Vacheron Constantin, and other premier brands. The boutique’s Lido Peninsula showroom opened in 2024. With over 300 five-star Google reviews, EUROWATCH OC serves collectors across Orange County, Southern California, and nationwide. The company is an independent retail entity and is not affiliated with the manufacturers of the brands it sells.

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