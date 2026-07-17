Texas Job Market Grows by More Than 177,000 Positions Over the Year

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas added 43,400 nonfarm jobs in June to reach a total of 14,469,600 positions. Over the year, the state added 177,900 jobs for an annual growth rate of 1.2 percent, outpacing the national growth rate by 0.9 percentage points.

Texas’ civilian labor force registered at 15,904,900 after adding 3,400 people over the month. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 29,700 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.4 percent.

“Texas’ continued job growth is a testament to the strength of our employers and robust workforce development system,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “The addition of more than 177,000 jobs over the year reinforces Texas’ reputation among employers as the best place to start and grow a business.”

The Professional and Business Services industry had the largest private sector over-the-month increase in June after adding 25,500 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 10,300 jobs over the month while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 6,400.

“The growth of the Texas labor market highlights the incredible talent and dedication of our state’s workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “The Texas Workforce Commission is committed to ensuring every Texan has the support they need to thrive, whether through training opportunities to gain new skills or specialized programs that help our foster youth transition into successful careers.”

The Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.6 percent in June. It was followed by the San Angelo MSA at 3.9 percent and the Abilene MSA at 4.0 percent.

“With an annual growth rate of 1.2 percent, Texas continues to outpace the national average and demonstrate economic resilience,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “Both job seekers and employers can seek customized career services and recruitment assistance by visiting our TWC website or their local Workforce Solutions office.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)

June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 170,198.0 162,722.0 7,476.0 4.4 169,801.0 162,897.0 6,904.0 4.1 171,343.0 163,883.0 7,460.0 4.4 Texas 15,921.9 15,141.0 781.0 4.9 15,915.7 15,237.9 677.8 4.3 15,866.5 15,193.2 673.2 4.2 Abilene 89.7 86.1 3.6 4.0 89.7 86.6 3.1 3.4 88.1 85.0 3.1 3.5 Amarillo 139.8 134.1 5.7 4.1 140.0 135.1 4.9 3.5 140.0 135.6 4.4 3.2 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos 1,569.3 1,505.3 64.0 4.1 1,564.2 1,508.8 55.4 3.5 1,556.4 1,502.4 54.0 3.5 Beaumont-Port Arthur 185.4 173.9 11.4 6.2 184.8 174.8 10.0 5.4 184.7 175.1 9.7 5.2 Brownsville-Harlingen 189.2 175.4 13.7 7.3 189.1 176.7 12.4 6.6 191.8 176.9 14.9 7.8 College Station-Bryan 152.0 145.4 6.6 4.4 157.2 151.5 5.7 3.6 151.4 145.7 5.7 3.8 Corpus Christi 213.6 202.7 10.9 5.1 214.1 204.7 9.5 4.4 213.8 204.3 9.5 4.4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,572.8 4,360.0 212.8 4.7 4,570.8 4,386.5 184.3 4.0 4,556.3 4,375.4 180.9 4.0 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 3,114.7 2,969.4 145.3 4.7 3,115.9 2,989.4 126.6 4.1 3,104.2 2,980.5 123.6 4.0 Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine MD 1,458.1 1,390.6 67.6 4.6 1,454.9 1,397.2 57.7 4.0 1,452.2 1,394.9 57.3 3.9 Eagle Pass 25.3 23.1 2.2 8.7 25.4 23.2 2.2 8.6 25.2 22.7 2.5 10.0 El Paso 422.4 401.7 20.7 4.9 423.2 405.0 18.1 4.3 421.7 403.3 18.5 4.4 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands 3,920.6 3,716.2 204.4 5.2 3,911.6 3,732.6 179.0 4.6 3,911.2 3,734.6 176.6 4.5 Killeen-Temple 204.9 193.6 11.3 5.5 205.8 196.0 9.8 4.8 205.1 195.6 9.6 4.7 Laredo 121.8 115.5 6.2 5.1 121.7 116.3 5.5 4.5 122.1 116.2 6.0 4.9 Longview 129.8 122.9 6.9 5.3 129.7 123.8 6.0 4.6 129.9 124.0 5.9 4.5 Lubbock 187.7 179.3 8.4 4.5 188.0 181.2 6.8 3.6 186.6 179.6 7.0 3.8 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 407.2 378.5 28.7 7.0 406.5 381.6 24.9 6.1 404.8 378.0 26.8 6.6 Midland 106.8 103.0 3.8 3.6 106.5 103.2 3.3 3.1 106.3 102.9 3.3 3.1 Odessa 87.8 83.9 3.9 4.4 87.8 84.4 3.4 3.9 88.1 84.8 3.3 3.7 San Angelo 62.4 60.0 2.5 3.9 62.1 60.0 2.1 3.4 61.7 59.7 2.0 3.3 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,350.4 1,285.8 64.6 4.8 1,354.2 1,298.4 55.8 4.1 1,352.8 1,298.6 54.2 4.0 Sherman-Denison 73.4 69.9 3.5 4.7 73.4 70.4 3.0 4.1 72.7 69.9 2.8 3.9 Texarkana 62.5 59.4 3.0 4.8 62.3 59.6 2.6 4.2 62.4 59.6 2.8 4.4 Tyler 121.7 116.2 5.5 4.5 122.5 117.7 4.8 3.9 121.0 116.4 4.6 3.8 Victoria 44.9 42.7 2.2 4.9 44.9 43.0 1.9 4.2 45.0 43.1 1.9 4.2 Waco 147.2 140.4 6.8 4.6 146.9 141.1 5.8 4.0 146.0 140.1 5.9 4.1 Wichita Falls 66.0 63.0 3.1 4.7 66.0 63.5 2.5 3.8 66.7 64.1 2.6 3.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted

INDUSTRY TITLE Jun 2026* May 2026 Jun 2025 May '26 to Jun '26 Jun '25 to Jun '26 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 14,469,600 14,426,200 14,291,700 43,400 0.3 177,900 1.2 Total Private 12,342,800 12,293,400 12,158,900 49,400 0.4 183,900 1.5 Goods Producing 2,118,400 2,112,200 2,101,200 6,200 0.3 17,200 0.8 Mining and Logging 213,600 213,800 212,400 -200 -0.1 1,200 0.6 Construction 927,300 922,100 902,500 5,200 0.6 24,800 2.7 Manufacturing 977,500 976,300 986,300 1,200 0.1 -8,800 -0.9 Service Providing 12,351,200 12,314,000 12,190,500 37,200 0.3 160,700 1.3 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,816,600 2,810,200 2,782,300 6,400 0.2 34,300 1.2 Information 214,500 214,300 223,900 200 0.1 -9,400 -4.2 Financial Activities 944,800 941,100 941,300 3,700 0.4 3,500 0.4 Professional and Business Services 2,191,600 2,166,100 2,122,700 25,500 1.2 68,900 3.2 Private Education and Health Services 2,003,400 2,007,700 1,969,400 -4,300 -0.2 34,000 1.7 Leisure and Hospitality 1,556,100 1,545,800 1,528,600 10,300 0.7 27,500 1.8 Other Services 497,400 496,000 489,500 1,400 0.3 7,900 1.6 Government 2,126,800 2,132,800 2,132,800 -6,000 -0.3 -6,000 -0.3

###saf

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, families, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.