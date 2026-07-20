Anderson Collaborative, an International, Data-Driven, Growth Marketing Agency, Opens New Office in Birmingham, Alabama

Anderson Collaborative, the leading, premier data-driven marketing and public relations agency, announced it has expanded its operations with a new office in Hoover, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. Birmingham local George Shamblin has been hired as the Vice President of Growth for Anderson Collaborative. Anderson Collaborative offers 360 marketing services and is pioneering the space with innovations in LLM SEO/AEO, Connected TV Advertising, and AI-driven growth marketing strategies.

The Move Deepens the Award-Winning Strategic Partner’s Commitment to the Southeast

HOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Collaborative , the leading, premier data-driven marketing and public relations agency, announced it has expanded its operations with a new office in Hoover, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. This marks the fourth location for the agency, which was founded in 2019 in Miami, Florida, and still holds offices there. With both in-person and virtual services, Anderson Collaborative is able to continue growing its footprint, serving clients worldwide in consumer-facing sectors including hospitality, higher education, retail and e-commerce, finance, and real estate, along with B2B services.Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Anderson, Anderson Collaborative’s data strategies are a primary revenue-driver for brands, helping them further their reach and recognition with the right audiences. The agency offers 360 marketing services and is pioneering the space with innovations in LLM SEO/AEO, Connected TV Advertising and AI-driven growth marketing strategies. With its newly established roots in Alabama, local George Shamblin has also been brought on as the agency’s Vice President of Growth, where he will help build the company’s presence both locally and throughout the Southeast region as well as furthering its AI initiatives.Anderson Collaborative’s diverse client portfolio includes large brand names like Jack Daniels, Sotheby’s, Mattel, Wingstop, Kumon, Landshark, and Phase 10 whom the agency was awarded for its Trailblazing OOH Campaign by the Netty Awards . The agency has also been nationally recognized by Clutch.co as one of the leading Media Buying Agencies in the United States for six years in a row. As it expands deeper into the Yellowhammer State, Anderson Collaborative looks to continue its success by partnering with local brands, served by its boots-on-the-ground team.“The entrepreneurial energy in Birmingham is contagious, and the region’s continued growth made it an easy choice for our next chapter,” said Anderson. “We have a great love for the Southeast and a lot of family here locally, so we’re excited to plug in and become a leader in the marketing and advertising space for Birmingham in beyond.”Anderson Collaborative’s Alabama offices are located at 3890 Douglas Way, Unit #4108 in Hoover. To schedule a meeting and learn more about Anderson Collaborative, visit www.andersoncollaborative.com About Anderson CollaborativeAnderson Collaborative is a privately owned digital agency headquartered in Miami, Florida with additional offices in Hoover, Alabama. Established in 2019, the award-winning firm provides data-driven marketing, public relations, web, brand strategy, and analytics services to a broad range of clientele throughout the United States. For more information, call (305) 777-0471 or visit www.andersoncollaborative.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.