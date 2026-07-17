e-Beach Wagon Secures Fourth Design Patent With New European Union Registration

e-Beach Wagon has secured its fourth protected design patent with a new European Union registration, expanding its global intellectual property portfolio.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-Beach Wagon, a premium outdoor mobility company known for its electric beach wagons, has secured a new European Union design registration, marking the brand’s fourth protected design patent across global markets.For e-Beach Wagon, the new European Union registration reinforces the originality of the company’s product design and supports its long-term commitment to premium outdoor mobility. The company’s electric beach wagons are designed to help customers move gear across sand, parks, campsites, events, and other outdoor environments with less effort.The company’s intellectual property portfolio now includes one protected design in China, two in the United States, and one in Europe. The latest registration strengthens e-Beach Wagon’s position as it continues to expand its presence beyond the U.S. and serve customers in international markets.“This is an important step for e-Beach Wagon because it reflects the amount of research, development, and testing that has gone into manufacturing our product,” said Tara Mogan, Co-Owner of e-Beach Wagon. “As we continue to grow in the U.S. and reach customers in other parts of the world, protecting our design helps us preserve what makes our company different. We are proud to now have protected designs in the U.S., China, and Europe.”The fourth protected design patent comes as e-Beach Wagon continues to build recognition for its practical approach to outdoor transport. The company has already shipped Gen-2 units to customers in Europe and Australia, signaling growing demand for its electric beach wagon concept outside the domestic market.About: e-Beach Wagon is an outdoor mobility brand focused on making gear transport easier across sand, grass, gravel, and other demanding surfaces. The company developed its electric beach wagon to give families, travelers, beachgoers, and outdoor users a more convenient alternative to pulling heavy loads by hand. As the brand continues to expand, its protected design portfolio now includes registrations in the United States, China, and Europe. e-Beach Wagon also maintains BBB accreditation with an A+ rating and active Chamber of Commerce memberships, supporting its commitment to reliable products and long-term growth in the premium outdoor transport category.For more info, visit: www.ebeachwagon.com/

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