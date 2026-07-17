Governor Shapiro Invests More Than $122 Million in 129 Community and Economic Development Projects in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create […]

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