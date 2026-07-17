Global Wealth Moves South: Vero Beach's Barrier Island Rides the 2026 Luxury Surg

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Global Wealth Moves South: As U.S. Luxury Demand Doubles, Vero Beach's Barrier Island Draws the World's Cash Buyers to Oceanfront Estates

Landmaxxing isn't a trend we're waiting on in Vero Beach — it's how our barrier island has always worked. Buyers want finite, protected land you simply can't manufacture.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Wealth Is Betting on American Shores — and Vero Beach's Barrier Island Is Exactly What Luxury Buyers Are ChasingVero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise Global Luxury, says the forces driving 2026's luxury market — "landmaxxing," safe-haven buying, and a surge of international interest in Florida — are already reshaping demand along Vero Beach's oceanfront and riverfront communities.VERO BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 — Prospective buyer interest in U.S. luxury real estate has doubled in the first five months of 2026, and Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise Global Luxury on Florida's Treasure Coast, says the forces behind that surge map almost perfectly onto the Vero Beach barrier island.According to the newly released Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Mid-Year Report, affluent buyers are increasingly "landmaxxing" — acquiring larger properties, adjacent parcels, and one-of-a-kind estates to secure privacy, preserve views, and build multigenerational legacies. Searches for unique properties such as estates, historic homes, branded residences, and private islands climbed 146% year over year, while searches for land rose 97%. Florida ranked among the top three states for international buyer inquiries, trailing only California and New York."When I read the report, it read like a description of our own market," said Ben Bryk, Co-Founding Principal of Vero Premier Properties. "Landmaxxing isn't a trend we're waiting on here — it's how our barrier island has always worked. Buyers come to Sea Oaks, Grand Harbor, John's Island, Orchid Island, and Windsor precisely because they want finite, protected land: oceanfront and riverfront frontage, and the kind of gated privacy you simply can't manufacture."Capital Is Moving SouthThe report also found that the wealthy are shifting liquid assets into real estate at an accelerating pace. More than 82% of Luxury Property Specialists say their clients are maintaining or increasing their holdings — up sharply from 69% a year ago — and nearly half now view luxury property as a safe-haven asset. All-cash activity is climbing, with 63% of specialists reporting an increase among luxury clients, compared with 51% the year before."Florida has become a destination for capital, not just for winters," Bryk said. "We're seeing buyers from the Northeast and Midwest — and increasingly from overseas — treat a Vero Beach estate the way they'd treat any serious store of value. No state income tax, a lifestyle that holds up year-round, and inventory that's genuinely scarce. When someone pays cash for an oceanfront property here, they're diversifying a portfolio as much as buying a home."That pattern tracks with a broader shift the report identified: the top of the market is pulling further ahead. Nationally, the ultra-exclusive top 1% to 5% of single-family homes drove nearly 60% of the luxury market's dollar-volume growth in 2026, and in May the top 5% of transactions accounted for roughly two-thirds of single-family dollar volume. On the barrier island, that concentration shows up as sustained, competitive demand for the rarest, best-located properties.A Window for Sellers Before "Shadow Inventory" ArrivesThe report describes a widening divide in which ultra-high-net-worth buyers, insulated by cash, are accelerating while buyers just below that threshold wait for rate clarity. It also points to a wave of "shadow inventory" — owners holding off on listing until conditions settle. Nearly 60% of specialists expect inventory to rise modestly in the second half of 2026 as seller confidence builds."For barrier island sellers, the takeaway is timing," said J. Vance Brinkerhoff, Co-Founding Partner of Vero Premier Properties. "Demand for exceptional, well-located property is deep right now, and qualified, liquidity-rich buyers are ready to move. The owners who bring their homes to market ahead of the pack — before the shadow inventory arrives — are the ones positioned to capture today's premium."Vero Premier Properties reports that its signature communities continue to draw disproportionate interest from exactly the buyer the report describes: discerning, cash-strong, and focused on privacy, space, and long-term value. The firm expects that momentum to carry through the balance of the year as more affluent households — domestic and international — look toward the Florida coast.The full Coldwell Banker Global Luxury 2026 Mid-Year Report is available at coldwellbankerluxury.com.About Vero Premier PropertiesVero Premier Properties is the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise Global Luxury, serving the luxury barrier island communities of Vero Beach, Florida — including Sea Oaks, Grand Harbor, John's Island, Orchid Island, and Windsor. Co-founded by Principal Ben Bryk and Partner J. Vance Brinkerhoff, the firm holds RealTrends Verified Top 1.5% national standing and was recognized among Apple News' Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Florida (2025). Its distinctions include the exclusive Cleveland Clinic Preferred Physician Realtors designation in Indian River County and membership in the International Luxury Alliance across 60 global markets. Bryk has closed more than $1.2 billion in career sales across 2,000-plus transactions.Media ContactBen Bryk, Co-Founding PrincipalVero Premier Properties | Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury4265 A1A, Suite 3, Vero Beach, FL 32963772.713.9455 | bentherealestateguy@gmail.com

Global Luxury Real Estate Demand Just Doubled. Vero Beach Florida Was Already There.

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