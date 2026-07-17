Visionary AI Partners Launches Free AI Visibility Scorecard for Service Businesses

Visionary AI Partners, an AI consulting and automation firm based in Milford, Connecticut

New assessment shows whether businesses are being found, understood, cited, and recommended across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and Google AI Overviews

Most business owners know where they rank on Google. Almost none know what ChatGPT says when a potential customer asks who to hire.” — Ed Moran, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Visionary AI Partners

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary AI Partners, a veteran-owned AI consulting and automation firm, today announced the official launch of its free AI Visibility Scorecard, a diagnostic assessment designed to show service businesses how they appear across major artificial intelligence platforms—and where competitors may be capturing recommendations instead.Consumers are increasingly turning to platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews to research businesses, compare providers, and decide whom to contact.Unlike traditional search engines that present pages of links, AI platforms frequently provide a concise set of answers and recommendations. Businesses that are not clearly understood or trusted by these platforms may be excluded from the customer's consideration before that customer ever visits a website."Most business owners know where they rank on Google. Almost none know what ChatGPT says when a potential customer asks who to hire," said Ed Moran, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Visionary AI Partners. "That blind spot is quickly becoming a revenue problem."MEASURING MORE THAN WEBSITE RANKINGSThe Visionary AI Visibility Scorecard evaluates how effectively a business is represented across the AI search ecosystem.The assessment examines eight critical areas:• Overall AI visibility• Recommendation frequency• Citation quality and accuracy• Entity clarity• Content extraction• Authority and trust signals• Local search signals• AI-generated sentimentThe Scorecard is intended to provide business owners with a measurable starting point rather than a general website review or traditional SEO report.It identifies whether AI platforms recognize the company, understand its services, associate it with the correct locations and areas of expertise, and consider it credible enough to recommend."A business can have a professional website, excellent reviews, and years of experience—and still be nearly invisible when someone asks AI for a recommendation," said Beth Williams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Visionary AI Partners. "The Scorecard shows business owners exactly where that disconnect is happening and what needs to be corrected."EARLY RESULTS DEMONSTRATE THE REVENUE OPPORTUNITYVisionary AI Partners recently used its AI visibility methodology with a residential real estate professional serving Fairfield County, Connecticut.Within 60 days, the client's AEO score increased from 4.2 out of 10 to 8.3 out of 10.The engagement also produced:• Greater visibility across leading AI platforms• More appearances in top AI-generated recommendations• Increased buyer and seller inquiries• More listing opportunities• At least one new transaction directly attributed to the AEO strategyThe resulting transaction represented an estimated commission opportunity of between $15,000 and $25,000."This is not about chasing another marketing trend or trying to manipulate an algorithm," Williams said. "It is about making a legitimate, trustworthy business easier for AI platforms to understand, verify, and accurately recommend."FROM VISIBILITY DIAGNOSIS TO BUSINESS GROWTHAfter completing the Scorecard, businesses receive an assessment of their current AI presence and the highest-priority opportunities for improvement.Depending on the results, recommendations may include:• Clarifying the business's online identity and positioning• Restructuring website content for AI comprehension• Creating direct, question-based content• Improving location and service-area signals• Strengthening third-party authority and citations• Aligning inconsistent information across digital platforms• Developing an ongoing Answer Engine Optimization strategyVisionary AI Partners also helps companies convert increased visibility into revenue through AI-ready websites, voice agents, website chatbots, lead-capture systems, CRM automation, and automated follow-up."We do not want businesses to collect another report that sits in a folder," Moran said. "The Scorecard is designed to show where opportunities are being lost and give the owner a practical path toward getting found, getting chosen, and getting booked."Because AI platforms are independently operated third-party systems, no company can guarantee that a particular business will receive a specific recommendation. Visionary AI Partners focuses on measurably improving the clarity, credibility, authority, and digital structure that influence how businesses are understood and selected.Service-based businesses can request the free AI Visibility Scorecard through the AI Visibility section of the Visionary AI Partners website ABOUT VISIONARY AI PARTNERSVisionary AI Partners is a veteran-owned AI consulting and automation firm based in Milford, Connecticut.Founded by Ed Moran and Beth Williams, the company helps founder-led service businesses get found in AI search, capture more qualified opportunities, automate follow-through, and create measurable returns from artificial intelligence.Services include Answer Engine Optimization and AI visibility, AI-ready websites, AI voice agents, website chatbots, lead qualification and routing, appointment scheduling, CRM automation, workflow automation, and performance reporting.For more information, visit https://visionaryaipartners.com

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