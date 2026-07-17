Coastal Baby Rentals Establishes New Ocean City Office After Years of Serving Shore Families

Ignatowicz family, owners of Coastal Baby Rentals, baby equipment and beach gear in New Jersey

Ribbon cutting with the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce set for Monday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at 701 West Avenue, Suite 301.

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Baby Rentals has opened a new Ocean City office at 701 West Avenue, Suite 301, in Ocean City, establishing an in-person point of contact in the heart of one of its longest-served communities.As a member of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce , Coastal Baby Rentals will mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting on Monday, July 20th at 1pm. Jackie Matusz, manager of the South Shore service area, will be there with Chamber representatives to help share the news and officially welcome the company to the local business community.Coastal Baby Rentals has served families visiting Ocean City and the Jersey Shore since 2009, providing baby equipment and beach gear rentals for vacation homes, condos, hotels, and other short-term stays. The new office reflects the company’s continued presence in Ocean City and its connection to the families, hosts, and tourism businesses that make up the local vacation economy.“This office gives us a more visible local presence in Ocean City and creates a place for direct connection in the community we’ve been serving for years,” said Samantha Ignatowicz, owner of Coastal Baby Rentals. “We’re grateful to the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce for the welcome and support as we mark this next step.”Coastal Baby Rentals is an independent, family-owned company that delivers baby and toddler gear to shore destinations throughout the region. Its rental inventory includes full-size cribs, mini cribs, toddler beds, strollers, car seats, high chairs, beach gear, safety items, and other essentials that help visiting families travel lighter and settle in more easily.While the company has built its reputation through delivery service and online reservations, the Ocean City office creates a new face-to-face point of contact in the community. The company said the space will support its South Shore service area and strengthen relationships with local families, vacationers, and area hospitality partners.For more information about Coastal Baby Rentals, visit https://www.coastalbabyrentals.com/ or call 609-380-6368.

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