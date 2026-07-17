Richmond District Traffic Alert: Manakin Road in Goochland County to close for pipe replacement project
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 621 (Manakin Road) between Mount Olive Road and Route 612 (Three Chopt Road) in Goochland County for a pipe replacement project at 1617 Manakin Road. Weather permitting, the road will be closed daily Tuesday-Wednesday, July 21-22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.
Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detours using Route 676 (Hermitage Road).
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
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