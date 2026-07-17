Muffins Market to Reach $12.86 Billion by 2031, Driven by Functional Bakery & Premium Innovation – Mordor Intelligence

The global muffins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2026–2031, with Asia-Pacific leading growth at 6.61% annually.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global muffins market size is projected to grow from USD 11.21 billion in 2026 to USD 12.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising consumer demand for convenient breakfast solutions, premium bakery products, and healthier snack alternatives. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with gluten-free, high-protein, low-sugar, and plant-based muffins while investing in advanced baking automation, digital traceability, and clean-label formulations. The rapid expansion of café culture, online grocery retail, and premium bakery chains is further strengthening market demand across both developed and emerging economies.Muffins Market Key Growth FactorsRising Demand for Functional and Better-for-You Muffins Drives Product InnovationHealth-conscious consumers are reshaping the global muffin industry by seeking products that combine indulgence with nutritional benefits. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing gluten-free, vegan, high-protein, fiber-enriched, and reduced-sugar muffins to meet evolving dietary preferences without compromising taste or texture.Advancements in baking ingredients, including enzyme technologies, alternative flours, prebiotic blends, and clean-label emulsifiers, are enabling manufacturers to improve moisture retention, shelf life, and nutritional value simultaneously. Premium protein muffins targeting breakfast replacement and fitness-oriented consumers are gaining strong traction on retail shelves, while fiber-enhanced and digestive-health formulations continue to expand the functional bakery category. These innovations are enabling bakery companies to differentiate their offerings and capture higher-value consumer segments.Premium Flavors and Plant-Based Innovation Create New Growth OpportunitiesManufacturers are increasingly focusing on premiumization through innovative flavors, indulgent fillings, and artisanal product positioning. Filled muffins featuring caramel, chocolate, fruit compotes, pistachio, Biscoff, matcha, yuzu, and other globally inspired flavors are attracting consumers seeking premium bakery experiences while supporting higher retail price points.At the same time, plant-based formulations are gaining wider acceptance as improvements in egg alternatives; dairy substitutes, and clean-label ingredients deliver products with sensory characteristics comparable to traditional muffins. Hybrid bakery concepts, including cruffins and other fusion products, continue generating consumer interest, particularly among younger demographics seeking novelty and premium, experiences. These developments are helping bakery companies strengthen product differentiation while expanding into higher-margin market segments.“As the global muffins market evolves through the integration of functional ingredients, advanced automation, and a shift toward premium artisanal quality, decision-makers require research built on transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors influencing demand," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.Muffins Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMarch 2026: Grupo Bimbo is expected to complete the transition of its major European muffin manufacturing hubs to 100% renewable energy. The development underscores the industry-wide focus on sustainable manufacturing and reducing the carbon footprint of high-volume bakery production.June 2026: General Mills is projected to debut a new range of "Bio-Active" muffins in the Asia-Pacific market, utilizing heat-stable probiotic strains. This move reflects the growing intersection of functional nutrition and traditional bakery items to satisfy the region's rising demand for digestive health products.Muffins Market SegmentationBy Product TypeTraditionalFilledArtisanalOther TypesBy CategoryConventionalGluten-FreeVeganLow/No-SugarBy VariantFruit-BasedChocolate-BasedSavoryOthersBy Distribution ChannelFoodserviceRetailSupermarkets/HypermarketsConvenience StoresOnline StoresOther Retail ChannelsBy GeographyEuropeAsia-PacificNorth AmericaSouth AmericaMiddle East & AfricaThe Muffins Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr Competitive LandscapeThe global muffins market is highly competitive, with multinational bakery companies competing alongside regional manufacturers, artisanal bakeries, and private-label producers. Leading companies continue investing in premium product development, healthier formulations, automation technologies, and expanded distribution networks to strengthen their market positions.Competition increasingly centers on innovation in functional nutrition, premium ingredients, clean-label formulations, localized flavors, and convenient packaging formats. Companies are also leveraging e-commerce platforms, café partnerships, foodservice expansion, and digital marketing strategies to enhance consumer engagement and improve market penetration. Regional manufacturers continue competing effectively through fresh bakery offerings, localized recipes, and artisanal positioning, particularly in emerging markets experiencing rapid growth in organized retail and café culture.Muffins Market Key CompaniesARYZTA AGGrupo Bimbo SAB de CVFlowers Foods Inc.The J.M. Smucker CompanyMcKee Foods CorporationDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Muffins Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-muffins-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence High Protein Bakery Products Market : The global high protein bakery products market is projected to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2031, growing at an 8.38% CAGR from its 2026 valuation of USD 1.54 billion. Protein fortification has effectively transitioned from niche sports nutrition into a mainstream value indicator for standard breads, cookies, and breakfast bakery items. Driven by satiety-led wellness trends and updated regulatory frameworks favoring nutrient-dense content claims, bakers are actively deploying advanced plant and animal protein systems to secure high-margin retail positioning.Doughnut Market Size: The global doughnut market is forecast to reach USD 13.23 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.37% CAGR from its 2025 base of USD 10.29 billion. Market momentum is heavily sustained by the rapid proliferation of artisanal premium toppings, next-generation shelf-life extensions, and quick-commerce delivery integrations across dense urban networks. To hedge against health-driven category pressures and build institutional retailer confidence, mainstream manufacturers are expanding micro-sized, portion-controlled formats while upgrading digital traceability frameworks.Read Full Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/doughnut-market?utm_source=einpr Premium Bakery Market Share : The global premium bakery market is expected to expand from USD 71.84 billion in 2026 to reach USD 96.22 billion by 2031, tracking a steady 6.02% CAGR. Despite widespread food inflation, consumer demand remains highly resilient for authentic artisanal loaves, ancient grain formulations, and clean-label morning goods. Furthermore, significant engineering breakthroughs in automated industrial freezing technologies are allowing regional, small-scale specialty bakers to scale up cross-border distribution channels without compromising baseline product standards.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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