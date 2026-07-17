Reserve Met; Bidding Open at $8.010M for New Construction, Turnkey Silverleaf Estate via Concierge Auctions and Compass

Inaugural ‘Concierge Curated’ property—created in partnership with Concierge Auctions and Vesta Home—debuts in Scottsdale, Arizona

Vistaero represents exactly the type of exceptional property Concierge Curated was created to showcase...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions today announced that the reserve has been met and bidding has opened at $8.010M for Vistaero, a newly constructed turnkey estate within the exclusive guard-gated enclave at Silverleaf in North Scottsdale, Arizona. Listed for $21.895 million by David Newcombe and co-listed by Heather Gagne of Compass Arizona, bidding will culminate live on 28 July at The Dominick as part of the 'America 250' Sale in New York City.

Concierge Auctions’ exclusive America 250 Sale––a marquee event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence––will showcase a curated collection of premier American real estate across two days, July 28 at The Dominick in SoHo and July 29 at Sotheby’s New York alongside Sotheby’s America at 250 programming and Concierge Auctions’ inaugural House of Concierge exhibition.

As the inaugural property featured through Concierge Curated––the new turnkey luxury living platform created by Concierge Auctions and leading luxury design and furnishing studio Vesta Home––the estate offers buyers an optional full furnishing package and a move-in-ready residence that combines world-class architecture and design with a seamless ownership experience. Designed for the ultra-high-net-worth market and homes valued at more than $10 million, Concierge Curated pairs Concierge Auctions' global buyer network with Vesta Home's bespoke design and furnishing expertise to deliver exceptional residences that are ready to enjoy from day one.

“Vistaero represents exactly the type of exceptional property Concierge Curated was created to showcase,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Today's luxury buyers increasingly value homes that offer not only extraordinary design and craftsmanship, but also the ability to move in and immediately enjoy the lifestyle they've envisioned. By combining our global auction platform with Vesta Home's turnkey expertise, we're delivering an elevated buying experience while connecting one-of-a-kind properties with qualified buyers from around the world.”

"This home was envisioned as a true legacy estate—one that pairs timeless architecture with the elevated lifestyle and natural beauty that define Silverleaf," said Julian Buckner, Founder and CEO of Vesta Home. "From its commanding hillside setting and sweeping mountain views to its exceptional craftsmanship and resort-style amenities, every aspect of the residence was designed to create an experience that feels both grand and deeply livable.”

“This home was envisioned as a true legacy estate—one that pairs timeless architecture with the elevated lifestyle and natural beauty that define Silverleaf,” said Newcombe. “From its commanding hillside perch overlooking the McDowell Mountains to its exceptional craftsmanship and resort-inspired amenities, every detail was thoughtfully designed to create a residence that feels both grand and effortlessly livable. Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to introduce this extraordinary property to a global audience of qualified luxury buyers through a time-certain sales process that matches the caliber of the home itself. As the sun sets and the desert landscape is cast in warm light, the residence offers a truly remarkable sense of place.”

Set atop approximately five acres within one of Scottsdale’s most prestigious golf communities, Vistaero was designed by acclaimed architect Scott Carson, built by Nicholas Development Group, and curated by interior designer Kristin Hazen. The residence captures sweeping views of the McDowell Mountains and West Valley, while blending timeless architecture with refined contemporary design.

Designed for both large-scale entertaining and everyday living, the home features dedicated offices on both the main and upper levels with an entertainment lounge, reading room, private fitness space and a separate guest wing with four en-suite bedrooms. Outside, resort-style amenities include a pool and spa, expansive entertainment patio, and multiple alfresco dining spaces positioned to capture Arizona’s renowned sunsets. An oversized garage accommodates up to 18 vehicles or can be customized for recreational uses such as an indoor pickleball court.

Residents of Silverleaf enjoy access to scenic parks, hiking and biking trails, a stocked fishing lake and optional membership opportunities at the community's renowned private club, featuring a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course, spa, fine dining and a 50,000-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired clubhouse. Just beyond the gates, Market Street at DC Ranch, Old Town Scottsdale and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve offer exceptional shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, while Scottsdale Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport provide convenient access for private and commercial travel.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to 1Take Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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