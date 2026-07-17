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The Business Research Company's Integrated Air And Missile Defense Market Value Expected To Grow At 7% CAGR, Reaching $28.54 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $28.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integrated air and missile defense sector is becoming increasingly vital as nations seek to protect their airspace from evolving threats. With geopolitical tensions on the rise and rapid advancements in defense technology, this market is set to grow substantially in the coming years. Let’s explore the market's size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Growth Trajectory of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Market

The market for integrated air and missile defense systems has demonstrated strong expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $20.36 billion in 2025 to $21.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth over past years has been driven by factors such as heightened geopolitical tensions, escalating cross-border conflicts, increased funding for modernizing national air defense systems, the rising threat of missile proliferation, the expansion of radar and surveillance technologies, and a growing need for integrated military command platforms.

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Forecasted Market Expansion to 2030

Looking ahead, the integrated air and missile defense market is expected to maintain its upward momentum, reaching $28.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. The anticipated growth is fueled by emerging priorities like hypersonic missile defense adoption, the integration of autonomous interception technologies, expanding network-centric warfare capabilities, growing defense budgets among major countries, and a focus on interoperability across multiple domains. Leading trends in this period include AI-powered threat detection, automated interception systems, deployment of multi-layered missile defense frameworks, advanced radar fusion, sensor integration, and enhanced real-time situational awareness coupled with decision automation.

Understanding Integrated Air and Missile Defense Systems

Integrated air and missile defense represents a comprehensive network combining sensors, command-and-control systems, and missile interceptors. This coordinated framework is designed to detect, track, and counter airborne hazards efficiently. By unifying various defense elements into a single operational system, it ensures timely situational awareness, prioritizes threats effectively, and enables rapid countermeasures, offering robust, layered protection against a broad range of aerial assaults.

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Geopolitical Tensions as a Major Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the integrated air and missile defense market is the increasing strain in geopolitical relations worldwide. These tensions, stemming from political, military, and strategic disagreements between countries, heighten uncertainty and security challenges across different regions. Escalating global conflicts and competitive rivalries encourage governments to bolster their defense infrastructure. Integrated air and missile defense systems enhance national and regional security by facilitating early threat recognition, coordinated interception responses, and defense against sophisticated aerial and missile attacks.

Defense Preparedness and Strategic Stability

Beyond immediate threat mitigation, integrated air and missile defense systems contribute to overall defense readiness by improving response times and reinforcing multi-layered protection networks. They play a crucial role in deterring aggression, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and preserving strategic stability during conflicts. For instance, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reported over 165,273 political violence incidents globally between July 2023 and June 2024, marking a 15% increase over the previous year. This rise in global conflicts underscores the urgent demand for advanced defense solutions, driving market growth.

North America’s Dominance and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the integrated air and missile defense market, benefiting from substantial defense investments and advanced technological capabilities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years due to increasing defense modernization efforts and evolving security challenges. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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