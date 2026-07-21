Aegis Administration Joins Chaiz as a Certified Vehicle Protection Provider

Chaiz Partners with Aegis Administration

Chaiz has added Aegis Administration as a new Certified Partner on its online marketplace for vehicle service contracts.

Chaiz brings transparency and credibility to a space that often lacks both. Aegis Administration values partners who prioritize informed consumers, clear coverage presentation, and accountability. ” — Libby Tovar, CAO of Aegis Administration

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz has added Aegis Administration as a new Certified Partner on its online marketplace for vehicle service contracts.Drivers can now visit the dedicated Aegis Administration provider page to review the company’s background, coverage information, optional benefits, customer ratings, and availability alongside other vehicle protection providers.The addition gives shoppers another option when comparing coverage for unexpected mechanical repair costs. Instead of contacting providers separately, drivers can use Chaiz to look at provider information, prices, coverage levels, and contract details in one place before choosing a plan.“Aegis understands that drivers need more than a list of covered components. They need clear information about the company behind the contract and what they can expect if something goes wrong,” said Ryan Hartman, Co-founder and CMO of Chaiz. “Bringing Aegis onto the marketplace gives customers another established provider to compare while keeping the research and buying process straightforward.”Flexible Vehicle Protection Through Aegis AdministrationAegis Administration offers customizable vehicle service contracts intended to help drivers manage the cost of eligible mechanical breakdowns.Aegis has been in business for nine years and reports that it has paid $3.5 million in claims. Its vehicle protection options include flexible contract terms and access to authorized repair facilities. Depending on the customer’s vehicle and selected plan, available benefits may include emergency travel assistance, enhanced electronics coverage, commercial-use coverage, and paintless dent repair.Coverage, add-ons, eligibility, deductibles, and claims terms vary by contract, vehicle, and location. Drivers should always review the full agreement before purchasing a vehicle service contract.Aegis completed the Chaiz Certification process before becoming fully available through the marketplace. The certification process considers factors such as business reliability, financial backing, customer feedback, transparency, and plan quality.“Chaiz brings transparency and credibility to a space that often lacks both. Aegis Administration values partners who prioritize informed consumers, clear coverage presentation, and accountability. Working with Chaiz allows Aegis to meet customers where trust, education, and integrity drive the decision-making process. At Aegis Administration, we believe protection should be clear, accountable, and supported by people who genuinely stand behind the coverage. Chaiz creates a marketplace where transparency and trust lead the conversation, and that alignment is exactly why this partnership matters to us,” said Libby Tovar, CAO of Aegis Administration.Giving Drivers More Control Over Vehicle ProtectionVehicle service contracts are often called extended car warranties, although they aren’t manufacturer warranties. They’re agreements that may pay for certain repairs or services when a covered mechanical breakdown occurs.The exact protection depends on the provider and contract. This makes it important for customers to compare more than the monthly payment. Covered components, exclusions, deductibles, waiting periods, claims procedures, repair facility rules, cancellation terms, and optional benefits can all affect whether a plan is suitable.Through the Chaiz provider marketplace , drivers can research different providers and compare eligible options without having to move between multiple sales websites or provide their contact information simply to begin shopping.With Aegis Administration now available, Chaiz continues to expand the number of providers customers can research and compare online.About ChaizChaiz is an online marketplace where drivers can compare, choose, and purchase vehicle service contracts from multiple providers. The platform brings provider information, coverage details, pricing, and contract options together so customers can review their choices more clearly before purchasing vehicle protection.A vehicle service contract is sometimes referred to as an extended car warranty, but it isn’t a manufacturer’s warranty. Coverage, deductibles, eligibility, exclusions, and claims terms vary by provider, plan, vehicle, and location.About Aegis AdministrationAegis Administration provides vehicle service contracts and home service plans designed to help customers manage unexpected repair and replacement expenses. The company focuses on flexible protection options, clear communication, responsive claims assistance, and long-term relationships with customers and business partners.

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