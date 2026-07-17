Lindsey Lavery Featured in Chicago Tribune on the Importance of Planning Ahead for Senior Living

Franciscan Ministries Executive Encourages Families to Make Thoughtful, Lifestyle-Focused Decisions Before a Crisis Occurs

One of the greatest gifts families can give themselves is the opportunity to make important decisions together, without the pressure of a crisis” — Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Franciscan Ministries

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is proud to announce that Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, has been featured in the Chicago Tribune Opinion section , where she encourages older adults and their families to rethink the way they approach senior living decisions. Her article, "The Transition to Senior Living Is Best Done with Deliberateness, Not in a Panic," highlights the value of planning ahead and viewing senior living as a lifestyle choice rather than a decision made during a crisis.Drawing on more than two decades of experience in senior living, Lavery explains that families who begin exploring their options early are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their values, goals, and desired lifestyle. Rather than waiting for an unexpected health event to dictate the next step, she encourages families to take time to learn about today's senior living communities and the opportunities they offer for connection, wellness, and purposeful living."One of the greatest gifts families can give themselves is the opportunity to make important decisions together, without the pressure of a crisis," said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Franciscan Ministries. "Senior living has evolved significantly over the past decade. Today's communities are vibrant, engaging environments where older adults can enjoy greater freedom, meaningful relationships, and the confidence of knowing future care is available if and when it's needed."Lavery's message reflects Franciscan Ministries' commitment to helping older adults embrace the next chapter of life with confidence through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise. Together, they encourage individuals to view senior living as an opportunity to pursue new experiences, build meaningful connections, and enjoy a lifestyle centered on wellness, purpose, and peace of mind."We're incredibly proud to see Lindsey's expertise recognized by one of the region's leading publications," said Regina Umanskiy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Franciscan Ministries. "Her thoughtful perspective reflects the work Franciscan Ministries is doing every day to reshape the conversation around aging and inspire families to see senior living as an empowering lifestyle choice rather than simply a healthcare decision."As Franciscan Ministries continues to expand its communities and introduce innovative living options, Lavery's Chicago Tribune feature reinforces the organization's leadership in helping redefine the future of senior living. Through new independent living expansions, memory care developments, and the creation of The Providence Life Plan Community in New York's Capital Region, Franciscan Ministries is responding to the changing expectations of today's older adults by creating communities that emphasize hospitality, wellness, meaningful experiences and lifelong peace of mind.The Chicago Tribune article is part of Franciscan Ministries' ongoing commitment to educating older adults and their families while providing trusted guidance as they navigate one of life's most important decisions.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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