Jovanović Confers with Italian Ambassador

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović met today with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Luca Gori, to discuss current issues in bilateral relations, Serbia's European integration process, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.



During the meeting, it was noted that relations between Serbia and Italy are characterised by a long-standing friendship, an intensive political dialogue, well-developed economic cooperation and a high level of mutual trust, with both sides committed to further strengthening these ties. State Secretary Jovanović expressed her gratitude to Italy for its continued support for Serbia's European path, emphasising that membership in the European Union remains Serbia's strategic objective. She also underscored Serbia's continued commitment to implementing reform processes and strengthening cooperation with the Member States of the European Union. The interlocutors exchanged views on current regional and international developments and also discussed preparations for Specialised Expo 2027 in Belgrade. They agreed that the event represents an important opportunity to further deepen cooperation between Serbia and Italy across a number of areas of mutual interest.

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