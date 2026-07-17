Governor Shapiro Invests More Than $109.3 Million in 68 Community and Economic Development Projects in South Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create jobs, and drive long-term growth across Pennsylvania. In addition to South Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, Governor Shapiro announced nearly $445 million in total Commonwealth-wide investments supporting 356 projects through RACP. Governor Shapiro is laser-focused on making our economy more competitive – and as a result, Pennsylvania has the only growing economy in the Northeast and ranks third in the nation for job growth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing $109,331,999 in 68 projects across Southcentral Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This investment reflects the Governor’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The investments are part of a broader statewide commitment of nearly $445 million supporting 356 projects across Pennsylvania aimed at creating jobs, improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and driving long-term economic growth in communities across the Commonwealth.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and deliver real results for our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through this round of RACP investments, my Administration is investing nearly $445 million in projects to revitalize communities, create more opportunity, and drive long-term growth. Pennsylvania is open for business, and we will continue working with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

Governor Shapiro has made it a priority to ensure government operates at the speed of business. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Shapiro Administration modernized and streamlined the RACP application process — launching an easier-to-use website, simplifying application requirements, and rolling out a new e-grants system to make the process faster and more accessible for applicants across the state.

In 2024, Governor Shapiro announced $600 million supporting over 400 projects across Pennsylvania through RACP. Including today’s announcement, since Governor Shapiro took office, more than $1.05 billion in RACP investments are supporting 767 projects statewide — helping move key development projects forward in local communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy and growing our workforce — and it’s working. Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive, attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth, and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics, and the region’s top state for business, according to CNBC.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics, and the region’s top state for business, according to CNBC. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants build on that progress and span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project was selected for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Adams County

Gettysburg & Northern Railroad Co. LLC: $500,000 to revive Gettysburg & Northern Railroad excursion service and renovate a former Gettysburg College dormitory into a multi-purpose visitor facility.

The Pennsylvania Ag Discovery Center: $2 million to support site preparation and infrastructure construction for the Pennsylvania Ag Discovery Center, including roadways, parking, utilities, and stormwater systems.

United Lutheran Seminary: $1.97 million to renovate the historic United Lutheran Seminary Refectory in Gettysburg into a year-round public dining and events hub, boosting tourism and local economic activity.

Berks County

Alvernia University: $750,000 to renovate Alvernia University’s American House in downtown Reading into a multiuse facility featuring a community-based health clinic.

Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department: $1.5 million to construct a new Exeter Township Emergency Services Building with fire station, emergency response facilities, and support space.

Next Generation Distribution Hub: $750,000 to construct a next-generation distribution hub, consolidating business operations into a new warehouse facility with full supporting infrastructure.

Rose Corporation Expansion: $500,000 to support Rose Corporation’s manufacturing expansion through facility upgrades, increased production capacity, and infrastructure improvements.

South Heidelberg Municipal Complex: $1 million to upgrade the South Heidelberg Township Municipal Complex with expanded police facilities, public access improvements, and building renovations.

Wyomissing Borough Facilities: $2 million to construct new public safety and municipal facilities in Wyomissing, modernizing police operations, and improving local government services.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Downtown Development: $500,000 to complete a full interior renovation for a new full-service restaurant, including upgrades to electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, and a commercial kitchen buildout.

CCI Destination Improvements: $1 million to support clubhouse renovations and new amenities, including construction and system upgrades such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, windows, doors, and interior finishes.

Goddard School Renovation: $600,000 to expand and modernize an early childhood education facility, adding classroom space, STEM and sensory rooms, a gym, outdoor learning areas, and playground improvements.

Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department: $1.25 million to construct a new Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department station, strengthening emergency response capacity and public safety infrastructure.

West Shore Christian Academy Athletic: $500,000 to support construction of a new athletic and community center at West Shore Christian Academy, including fields, lighting, gymnasium, and full facility system buildout.

Dauphin County

Market Tower Revitalization: $2 million to modernize 333 Market Tower with full elevator replacements and exterior façade repairs, including concrete sealing, parapet work, and window system upgrades.

Bishop Park Development: $500,000 to develop Bishop Park Phase 2, including splash pad, amphitheater, playgrounds, dog park, parking, ADA walkways, and supporting infrastructure improvements.

Bow Creek Hospitality: $750,000 to renovate a hotel property to meet modern hospitality brand standards, including roof replacement, façade upgrades, parking lot repairs, and infrastructure improvements.

Cramer Long Term Parking Facility: $500,000 to redevelop the Cramer Long Term Parking facility with new structural, utility, paving, and stormwater management improvements.

Broad Street Market: $2.25 million to renovate Harrisburg’s historic Broad Street Market, restoring a key community and economic hub in Pennsylvania’s capital city.

Harrisburg Christian School Renovation: $1 million to expand Harrisburg Christian School with a new addition featuring early-learning classrooms, a Maker Space, Media Center, and collaborative student hub.

MLK ADA Improvements: $500,000 to improve ADA accessibility at Harrisburg City’s MLK building, including phased upgrades to restrooms, council chambers, and public-facing departmental spaces across multiple floors.

McClure Company Expansion: $4 million to support McClure Company’s expansion in Middle Paxton Township, creating capacity for workforce growth and strengthening Pennsylvania’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

Penn National Entertainment Complex: $3 million to construct a permanent performance stage and seating upgrades at Penn National Entertainment Complex, including electrical infrastructure improvements to support larger touring events.

Franklin County

Antrim Investment Group: $750,000 to support construction and renovation of a mixed-use agricultural and community facility, including a storage-office addition, site improvements, and farmhouse rehabilitation.

Southgate Redevelopment: $500,000 to advance the Southgate redevelopment in Chambersburg, transforming a former commercial site into a new community plaza and supporting downtown revitalization.

Lancaster County

Lititz Pike Redevelopment: $3 million to redevelop a vacant former restaurant site at 800 Lititz Pike into a new mixed-use building with food and retail establishments.

Arconic Warehouse Expansion: $2 million to expand Arconic’s manufacturing and warehouse operations, including new facility construction, utility upgrades, and infrastructure improvements for production capacity growth.

Clair Global Campus Expansion: $5 million to expand Clair Global’s headquarters campus with new office and warehouse space, plus sustainability and site infrastructure upgrades including solar and stormwater improvements.

College Avenue Redevelopment: $400,000 to support rehabilitation of a parking garage and redevelopment of a former hospital site to improve downtown Lancaster’s public space and accessibility.

Crossings at Penn Ridge: $2 million to develop the Crossings at Penn Ridge mixed-use site, including commercial buildings, housing, and full infrastructure buildout with roads, utilities, and public amenities.

Ecore Corporate Office: $3.4 million to establish a modern corporate headquarters for Ecore by transforming a historic building into a centralized office and workforce hub.

Ephrata Electric Division Facility: $2 million to construct a new municipal electric division facility for Ephrata Borough, including site work and building development.

Extruded Aluminum Manufacturing Facility: $1 million to support expansion of an extruded aluminum manufacturing facility, including new construction, equipment, and site improvements.

F&M Wellness Center: $1 million to build a new strength, conditioning, and wellness center at Franklin & Marshall College, including full facility construction and site work.

GSK Marietta: $9 million to expand GSK’s Marietta manufacturing campus, strengthening Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector and supporting next-generation vaccine production.

Jura Hospitality Center: $4.25 million to construct a new service and hospitality center building for Jura Hospitality, supporting expanded operations and visitor services.

Mount Joy Municipal Complex: $1.043 million to upgrade the Mount Joy Township Municipal Complex with improved public works and police facilities, including expanded access roads, parking, security features, and stormwater improvements.

NAWCC Museum Renovation: $250,000 to renovate the NAWCC Museum with a new HVAC system designed for artifact preservation and updated interior exhibit space improvements.

Penn State Health LMC: $750,000 to expand Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center by converting existing units into Level II NICU private rooms and upgrading clinical support spaces.

Thaddeus Stevens College Almshouse: $4 million to renovate the historic Lancaster Almshouse at Thaddeus Stevens College, expanding workforce development and technical education opportunities.

Vintage Acquisitions: $1 million to construct a truck garage, on-site workspace, and storage facility to support expanded material handling and operational capacity.

Lebanon Downtown Parking Garage: $1 million to build a five-level municipal parking garage in downtown Lebanon, replacing a surface lot and improving downtown parking capacity and transit access.

Lehigh County

ACCHS Athletic Complex: $250,000 to support construction of a multi-purpose athletic facility including turf field, track, seating, and supporting amenities.

Allentown Art Museum: $500,000 to support redevelopment of a major museum site through acquisition, demolition, and site preparation for new construction.

ASD Union Terrace Elementary School Campus: $250,000 to support expansion of an elementary school campus including new construction, demolition, and campus reconfiguration.

Former Lehigh Valley Dairy Redevelopment: $1.2 million to support redevelopment of a former dairy site into a new commercial or mixed-use development.

J Birney Crum Stadium: $500,000 to support expansion of a stadium complex including new restrooms, concessions, scoreboards, and athletic facilities.

Lehigh Valley Zoo Education Center: $1 million to construct the Isaacman Family Education Center at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, expanding educational space and visitor programming.

LVIA Parking Garage: $2.75 million to build a new parking garage at Lehigh Valley International Airport, adding about 1,000 parking spaces and improving regional travel access.

Salvation Army Allentown: $250,000 to support renovations and system upgrades at a community service facility including roof, HVAC, electrical, and interior improvements.

Northampton County

Bethlehem Catholic Athletic Field: $250,000 to support redevelopment of a high school athletic complex with new track and multi-sport field upgrades.

Bethlehem Emergency Shelter: $1.75 million to support renovation of an existing building into a modern emergency shelter with expanded beds and upgraded residential and support services.

Bushkill Street Warehouse Redevelopment: $750,000 to support redevelopment of a warehouse into a modernized industrial facility with office buildout and loading upgrades.

Easton-Berwick Street Renovation: $2 million to support conversion of a historic building into a modern educational facility with major infrastructure and accessibility upgrades.

Foundry at Easton: $500,000 to support construction of a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, and parking components.

Greater Community Empowerment Center: $5 million to build the Greater Community Empowerment Center in Easton, creating a new facility for health, childcare, counseling, and job training services.

Lafayette College Baseball Facilities: $1 million to support major upgrades to a collegiate baseball stadium including turf field installation, lighting, dugouts, and facility improvements.

Palmer Police Station: $1.5 million to support construction of a new municipal police station with modern public safety and fleet facilities.

Steel General Office Complex: $5 million to support redevelopment of a large office complex into a mixed-use residential apartment project through demolition and structural renovation.

Perry County

Perry County Fairgrounds Youth Building: $1.26 million to expand the Perry County Fairgrounds Youth Building with new event space, restrooms, and facility upgrades

York County

Central Market York: $1.7 million to revitalize Central Market York, upgrading building systems, expanding interior space, and improving public areas to strengthen a major downtown economic and community hub.

Keystone Kidspace York Armory: $1 million to support construction and upgrades to a youth-focused indoor recreation and education facility with community programming space.

Red Land High School Athletic Fields: $1 million to support expansion of high school athletic facilities including synthetic turf fields, access improvements, and site upgrades.

Spring Garden Emergency Services Center: $2.5 million to support construction of a new emergency services facility with modern apparatus bays, training, and operations space.

West York Area SD Main Campus: $1 million to support redevelopment of a major school campus athletic complex with stadium, fields, seating, and facility improvements.

York Plant Modernization: $2 million to support construction of a modern manufacturing facility replacing aging industrial infrastructure and expanding production capacity.

YTI Career Institute Expansion: $1.25 million to support expansion of a technical education institute with new labs, workshops, and upgraded instructional facilities.

Zion Lutheran Church Redevelopment: $1.5 million to support redevelopment of a historic church into a modern event and community space.

The 2026-27 budget, signed by Governor Shapiro earlier this week, builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including:

$125 million to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed. $3.75 million increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program.

increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. $20 million in continued funding for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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