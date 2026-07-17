Governor Shapiro Invests More Than $26 Million in 17 Community and Economic Development Projects in North Central and Northwest Pennsylvania

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is investing in major economic development, public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, and community revitalization projects that will strengthen communities, create jobs, and drive long-term growth across Pennsylvania. In addition to Northwest Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro announced nearly $445 million in total Commonwealth-wide investments supporting 356 projects through RACP. Governor Shapiro is laser-focused on making our economy more competitive – and as a result, Pennsylvania has the only growing economy in the Northeast and ranks third in the nation for job growth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing $26,150,000 in 17 projects across Northwest Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This investment reflects the Governor’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

The investments are part of a broader statewide commitment of nearly $445 million supporting 356 projects across Pennsylvania aimed at creating jobs, improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and driving long-term economic growth in communities across the Commonwealth.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, strengthen our economy, and deliver real results for our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through this round of RACP investments, my Administration is investing nearly $445 million in projects to revitalize communities, create more opportunity, and drive long-term growth. Pennsylvania is open for business, and we will continue working with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

Governor Shapiro has made it a priority to ensure government operates at the speed of business. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Shapiro Administration modernized and streamlined the RACP application process — launching an easier-to-use website, simplifying application requirements, and rolling out a new e-grants system to make the process faster and more accessible for applicants across the state.

In 2024, Governor Shapiro announced $600 million supporting over 400 projects across Pennsylvania through RACP. Including today’s announcement, since Governor Shapiro took office, more than $1.05 billion in RACP investments are supporting 767 projects statewide — helping move key development projects forward in local communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy and growing our workforce — and it’s working. Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive, attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth, and earning national recognition.

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants build on that progress and span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project was selected for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Centre County

Centre Care Campus Improvements: $500,000 to support key upgrades at Centre Care healthcare facilities in College Township, including expanded parking, interior renovations, and site improvements to enhance healthcare service delivery and capacity.

Clarion County

Broadband Coworking Center: $2 million to develop a Broadband Coworking Center in Monroe Township, creating a new facility with coworking, training, and digital infrastructure space to support business growth and regional broadband access.

Clearfield County

DuBois Central Catholic Center: $1 million to construct a new multipurpose complex at DuBois Central Catholic, expanding educational, health, and community space to support student development and local engagement.

Clinton County

Snavely Mill Transloading Facility: $1.5 million to support construction of a new transloading facility in Mill Hall Borough, enhancing rail-connected logistics infrastructure and strengthening regional freight and industrial capacity.

Crawford County

ALIC at Bessemer: $1 million to transform Allegheny College’s ALIC at Bessemer in Meadville into a regional hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development, including upgraded classrooms, advanced manufacturing labs, and modernized collaborative learning spaces.

Cambridge Springs Community Center: $400,000 to support demolition of a blighted nursing home with hazardous material abatement, followed by site work, utility upgrades, and preparation for future redevelopment.

Erie County

Bayfront Place Market House: $9.5 million to construct the Bayfront Place Market House in Erie City, creating a year-round market and event space with mixed-use tenants, public gathering areas, and surface parking to support continued waterfront redevelopment and tourism activity.

City of Corry Public Safety Building: $500,000 to develop a new City of Corry Public Safety Building on a former brownfield site, consolidating fire and police services into a modern, code-compliant facility to improve emergency response and public safety operations.

FRC Mercantile Building HQ: $500,000 to support full renovation of a vacant third-floor office space into a modern headquarters, including structural upgrades and complete interior build-out with new building systems.

Mercyhurst University Athletic Complex: $2 million to support replacement of the roof at an athletic facility to ensure long-term structural integrity and weather resistance.

McKean County

Bradford Police Station: $600,000 to support construction of a modern police headquarters with secure facilities, upgraded infrastructure, and expanded operational space.

Universal Primary Care Bradford: $1.25 million to renovate and expand Universal Primary Care’s Bradford facility in Bradford City, modernizing clinical and behavioral health space and adding workforce training capacity to expand access to healthcare services and support regional health workforce development.

Mercer County

Citizens Bank Building Rehabilitation: $1 million to support renovation of a deteriorated building into modern municipal office and leasable commercial space, including ADA upgrades, elevator installation, structural repairs, and full systems rehabilitation.

Omega Logging Sawhill Steel Mill: $800,000 to support conversion of a former manufacturing site including retrofitting the existing structure, new office buildout, and equipment upgrades.

Quality-Bridge-Fab Expansion: $300,000 to support construction of a new fabrication plant with site development, office space, parking, and stormwater infrastructure.

Sharon Regional Health System: $3 million to upgrade Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon City, installing a new catheterization lab and modernizing boiler plant infrastructure to strengthen critical hospital services and regional healthcare capacity.

Thiel College Wellness Facility: $300,000 to support construction of a campus wellness facility including multi-use courts, an indoor walking track, counseling rooms, a yoga studio, locker rooms, and meeting and hospitality spaces.

The 2026-27 budget, signed by Governor Shapiro earlier this week, builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including:

$125 million to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

to create the Innovate in PA 2.0 program, funded through Insurance Premium Tax Credits. This program will provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed. $3.75 million increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program.

increase in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. $20 million in continued funding for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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