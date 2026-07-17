Signing Ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization Held in Shanghai

On July 16, 2026, the signing ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization was held in Shanghai. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the ceremony and signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese government.

The Agreement specifies that the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is an independent intergovernmental international organization that follows the purposes of the UN Charter, upholds the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and adheres to the people-centered principle. It aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on artificial intelligence and ensure the healthy, orderly development of artificial intelligence in a beneficial, safe and fair direction for the benefit of all humanity. The Organization is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Representatives of 29 countries, including Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Russian Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, signed the agreement, with these countries becoming founding members of the Organization. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and representatives of other countries and international organizations attended the ceremony.