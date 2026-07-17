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The Business Research Company's Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Nephropathy Therapeutics Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $1.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy therapeutics market is witnessing noteworthy advancements as new treatment options emerge and awareness about this kidney disorder increases. This report explores the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional dynamics, and promising trends shaping the future of IgA nephropathy therapies.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Potential in the IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Market

The market for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy therapeutics has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2025 to $1.21 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, increased awareness regarding IgA nephropathy diagnosis, the expanding use of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants, improvements in renal biopsy and diagnostic tools, as well as growing healthcare spending on nephrology.

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Looking ahead, the IgA nephropathy therapeutics market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $1.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.0%. This surge will be fueled by advances in precision medicine and biomarker-based treatments for nephrology, greater adoption of biologic drugs and complement inhibitors, a rise in clinical trials exploring novel IgA nephropathy therapies, the broadening of early screening programs for kidney diseases, and increased investment in renal drug development pipelines. Key trends to watch include therapies targeting complement inhibition to control disease progression, monoclonal antibodies designed to reduce immune-related kidney inflammation, precision medicine approaches driven by biomarkers for early diagnosis and patient stratification, new oral small molecules aimed at reducing proteinuria and protecting renal function, and sophisticated drug delivery systems to enhance sustained targeting and therapeutic effectiveness.

Understanding Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Nephropathy Therapeutics and Their Purpose

IgA nephropathy therapeutics consist of pharmaceutical and biologic interventions developed specifically to treat Immunoglobulin A nephropathy, a kidney condition characterized by the accumulation of IgA antibodies in the kidneys. These treatments aim to reduce inflammation, slow the progression of the disease, manage proteinuria, and preserve overall kidney function. The therapeutic options include targeted drugs, supportive formulations, and advanced delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and minimize the risk of progression to kidney failure.

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Key Factors Propelling the IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Market Forward

One of the primary growth drivers in the immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy therapeutics market is the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is a progressive disorder where kidney function gradually deteriorates, impairing the organ’s ability to filter blood efficiently. The increasing prevalence of CKD is largely attributed to an aging population, as kidney function naturally diminishes with age, combined with higher rates of diabetes and hypertension—two leading causes of kidney damage.

IgA nephropathy therapeutics play an important role in managing CKD by addressing immune-mediated glomerular inflammation and proteinuria associated with IgA nephropathy. These treatments help slow disease progression, maintain long-term kidney function, and reduce the likelihood that patients will advance to end-stage kidney disease. For instance, in June 2023, Kidney Research UK reported that approximately 7.19 million people in the UK were affected by chronic kidney disease, representing over 10% of the national population; this number is anticipated to rise to 7.61 million by 2033. Such statistics underscore how the growing burden of CKD influences demand for IgA nephropathy therapeutics.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in the IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Landscape

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy therapeutics market, establishing itself as the dominant region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth during the upcoming years, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure development and rising awareness. The market analysis encompasses several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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