Compute Exchange Launches Secondary GPU Hardware Marketplace as Demand for Refurbished AI Infrastructure Accelerates

New marketplace connects buyers with suppliers of used and refurbished NVIDIA GPUs as organizations seek cost effective ways to expand AI infrastructure.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compute Exchange, the marketplace bringing transparency and liquidity to AI infrastructure, today announced the launch of its dedicated hardware marketplace for used and refurbished GPUs, expanding beyond reserved capacity to help organizations source physical AI hardware through a single, market-neutral platform.

The new marketplace comes as Compute Exchange is seeing growing demand for older generation NVIDIA GPUs, particularly H100s and A100s, as enterprises, cloud providers, AI startups, and infrastructure operators look to expand capacity without purchasing the latest hardware. According to Compute Exchange marketplace activity, demand in the secondary market remains concentrated around proven production hardware rather than the newest GPU generations.

"Not every workload requires the newest generation of GPUs," said Carmen Li, CEO of Compute Exchange and Founder of Silicon Data. "For many organizations, used and refurbished hardware offers the fastest and most economical path to expanding AI infrastructure. We see the secondary GPU market as a natural step toward making AI infrastructure more efficient, transparent, and accessible."

Unlike traditional procurement channels, Compute Exchange provides a centralized marketplace where buyers can submit hardware requests and be matched with qualified suppliers while receiving support throughout sourcing, logistics, and transaction execution. The platform currently facilitates requests for used and refurbished GPU infrastructure while maintaining a market-neutral approach across buyers and sellers. To further improve buyer confidence, Compute Exchange leverages SiliconMark for independent GPU verification, enabling customers to assess the quality and condition of GPUs before completing a transaction.

Recent marketplace activity suggests enterprises are increasingly treating secondary hardware as a practical way to expand existing AI deployments rather than waiting for access to the latest generation of accelerators. While Blackwell systems continue to enter the market, many organizations are finding that H100 and A100 GPUs remain more than capable of supporting production AI workloads at a substantially lower cost.

Compute Exchange has also observed requests ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands of GPUs, highlighting growing demand for large-scale hardware sourcing across the AI ecosystem. Buyers currently span AI startups, cloud providers, enterprise organizations, and other infrastructure participants seeking additional capacity through the secondary market.

The hardware marketplace builds on Compute Exchange's broader mission of bringing transparency to AI infrastructure markets. Originally launched to simplify reserved GPU capacity procurement, the platform is evolving into a comprehensive marketplace for GPU infrastructure by helping organizations discover capacity, source hardware, and navigate increasingly complex AI infrastructure decisions.

The marketplace is now accepting requests from organizations looking to buy or sell used and refurbished GPU infrastructure.

About Compute Exchange

Compute Exchange is the world’s first open exchange for compute. Benefiting both buyers and sellers, the exchange empowers enterprises, startups, researchers and others by providing seamless access to compute power. Through a transparent exchange, we enable real-time price discovery, standardized contracts, and flexible options for buying and reselling compute resources. Additionally, the platform is unique in providing insights into carbon-efficient choices, contributing to sustainability goals. By connecting a diverse ecosystem of buyers and sellers, Compute Exchange transforms how compute resources are accessed and traded globally. For more information, reach us at contact@compute.exchange.

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