Military kids build faith and friendship at Fort Rucker Vacation Bible School

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Amid the unique challenges of military life, Fort Rucker’s children found a place for joy, friendships, and renewed faith this week. Over 70 military-connected youth filled Wings Chapel with laughter during a memorable week centered on a timeless message that God’s love is a gift worth sharing.

This year's Vacation Bible School, themed"Paul and the Underground Church,"brought Bible stories to life through interactive lessons, crafts, music and theatrical performances designed to help children better understand the early Christian church.

According to Chaplain (Maj.) Andrew Dressler, the event required months of preparation and the support of both active-duty Soldiers and civilian volunteers.

"Planning a Vacation Bible School is more work than one might expect," Dressler said. "It takes months of planning, coordinating with various directorates on Fort Rucker, recruiting and training volunteers and a host of other activities behind the scenes that set the stage for the main event."

The Fort Rucker RSO team runs VBS each year while members of Fort Rucker's Unit Ministry Teams coordinated much of the event. Dressler said volunteers played an essential role in making the experience memorable by bringing creativity and enthusiasm to every activity bringing the bible to life.

"Our volunteers bring a wealth of talent and experience to VBS, and it is these volunteers who really make the event special for the kids," Dressler said. "Every key leader we had this year brought the same level of dedication to making this an impactful event."

Throughout the week, children learned three central messages: God's love is a gift, God's love is always with us, and God's love is worth sharing.

The themes resonated with participants and volunteers alike.

"Paul in the dungeon with Brutus and the underground church were fantastic," said Dee Gilbert, fourth-grade group leader. "They were very realistic to the kids and really kept the kids' attention. The children learned the significance of using the fish sign for communicating between secret Christians."

The annual Vacation Bible School serves military-connected children by providing a safe environment where they can build friendships, strengthen their faith and create lasting memories during the summer.

This year's program was supported by nearly 50 volunteers and Unit Ministry Team members, whose efforts helped ensure every child experienced a week centered on faith, community and service. Find out more about religious support at Fort Rucker on their website https://home.army.mil/rucker/chaplain.