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The Business Research Company's Global Ice Maker Market To Expand At 6.8% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $5.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ice maker industry has experienced significant growth recently, driven by evolving consumer needs and advancements in technology. This sector is set to continue its expansion as demand from various end-use segments strengthens and innovation introduces smarter, more efficient products. Here’s an in-depth look at the market’s size, growth factors, key drivers, segments, and regional trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in the Ice Maker Market Size Through 2026

The ice maker market has demonstrated robust growth over recent years, with its size expected to increase from $3.66 billion in 2025 to $3.9 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The market's historical surge has been fueled by rising demand across hospitality and foodservice industries, broader use of packaged foods and chilled beverages, expansion of healthcare cold storage needs, growth in quick service restaurants worldwide, and enhanced refrigeration and compressor technologies.

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Projected Growth Trends for the Ice Maker Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the ice maker market is forecasted to reach $5.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. This future growth is expected to be driven by increased adoption of smart, connected kitchen appliances, a stronger focus on energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable cooling solutions, expansion in tourism and hospitality infrastructure, growth of healthcare and diagnostic facilities, and rising demand for automated commercial refrigeration. Key trends anticipated during this period include IoT-enabled ice makers with capabilities for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, refrigeration systems that utilize eco-friendly refrigerants for improved energy efficiency, automation of ice production tailored for hospitality and healthcare sectors, modular and scalable ice maker designs for commercial foodservice operations, and integration of smart sensors to ensure optimal water quality and ice purity.

Understanding Ice Makers and Their Core Functionality

An ice maker is a mechanical device designed to automatically produce ice in various shapes and sizes through a refrigeration process. These machines supply a continuous stream of ice for multiple applications, including food preservation, beverage cooling, healthcare uses, hospitality services, and both commercial and residential refrigeration needs.

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Growing Demand for Packaged Beverages as a Catalyst for Ice Maker Market Growth

One of the prominent factors fueling the ice maker market is the increasing consumption of packaged beverages. These drinks are commercially prepared, sealed in containers like bottles, cans, or cartons, and widely consumed for their convenience, fitting well with fast-paced lifestyles and on-the-go drinking habits. Ice makers play a critical role by ensuring a steady supply of ice that keeps these beverages chilled and refreshing, elevating the customer experience across retail, hospitality, and foodservice venues. For instance, data from May 2023 by the Hospitality Professionals Association in the UK showed that packaged beverages made up 53.6% of soft drink sales, slightly increasing by 0.2 percentage points over draught options, while glass bottle packaging rose by 0.3 percentage points to 37.9% of total spending. This trend underlines the growing importance of ice makers in supporting beverage cooling needs in these markets.

Regional Highlights and Growth Potential for the Ice Maker Market

In terms of geography, North America led the ice maker market in 2025 as the largest regional player. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

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