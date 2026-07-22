KnitPro Launches Vybe Crochet Hooks: Ergonomic, Colorful Tools Built for Every Crocheter

KnitPro International's newest crochet hook collection combines comfort, precision, and joyful design for makers worldwide.

CANADA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnitPro International, one of the leading global manufacturers of knitting and crochet tools, announces the launch of the KnitPro Vybe Crochet Hooks , a premium ergonomic range designed for beginners and seasoned crafters alike, across every skill level and every kind of creative project.Ergonomic Design That Supports Every CrafterKnitPro Vybe Crochet Hooks are crafted from lightweight aluminium with a rose-gold finish and soft, pastel-colored ergonomic handles. The rubberized grip cradles the hand naturally, delivering comfort even during long hours of crocheting. With overall longer lengths than standard crochet hooks, Vybe hooks offer enhanced control with every stitch.Clear Size Markings for Effortless IdentificationPermanent size markings are etched directly onto each handle, allowing crafters to instantly identify hook sizes mid-project- no guessing, no interruptions. For beginners learning to navigate crochet hook sizes, this feature alone removes a common source of frustration and keeps the creative rhythm unbroken.A Complete Crochet Hook Size RangeThe Vybe collection spans a full size range from 2.00 mm (US 0) to 12.00 mm (US 17), covering virtually every crochet project type from intricate, delicate lacework and amigurumi to everyday wearables and chunky, textured creations. Whether you are picking up a crochet hook for the very first time or expanding a well-loved collection, the Vybe range offers the versatility every crocheter needs.The range includes individual single pointed crochet hooks , a Deluxe Set with 9 sizes and the Vybe Grande Set, the ultimate collection with 14 hook sizes.Ms. Suman, General Manager – Marketing, KnitPro International, says, "The growing number of crocheters around the world of all ages demanded tools that support their creativity. With KnitPro Vybe, we answered that call, creating comfortable crochet hooks that are as joyful to hold as the projects they help bring to life". KnitPro Vybe Crochet Hook Sets and individual sizes are now available through authorized KnitPro retailers worldwide.About KnitPro InternationalKnitPro International is one of the largest manufacturers of knitting and crochet tools, with a retail presence in over 85 countries. Built on quality, innovation, and sustainability, KnitPro designs ergonomic tools, from knitting needles to crochet hooks to accessories and storage solutions that empower crafters of every skill level to create with comfort and confidence.KnitPro is part of a family of craft-focused brands, including Lantern Moon, known for handcrafted ebony tools & accessories; Symfonie Yarns, celebrated for vibrant, hand-dyed yarns; and The Oxford Company, home of the Original Oxford Punch Needle.For more information, visit - https://www.knitpro.eu/en/crochet/vybe

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